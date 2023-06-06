Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.06.2023 07:30:03

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

Steinhoff
0.01 EUR -10.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

06.06.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group).

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoffs subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today reported interim financial results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023.

Details of the results, and further information on Pepco Group, are available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, 6 June 2023

 

 


06.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1649895

 
End of News EQS News Service

1649895  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

