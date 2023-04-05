SMI 11'068 -0.1%  SPI 14'475 -0.1%  Dow 33'402 -0.6%  DAX 15'616 0.1%  Euro 0.9923 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.0%  Gold 2'026 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'830 1.2%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.1%  Öl 85.4 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Kryptowährungen sind laut NVIDIA-CTO nutzlos für die Menschheit
ams-Aktie: Verkauf des Firmenteils Digital Systems
Vontobel-Aktie: Beziehung zu Kunden mit Wohnsitz in Russland werden abgebrochen
Schweizer Bundesanwaltschaft untersucht mögliche Gesetzesverstösse bei der Credit Suisse-Übernahme
Swissquote-Aktie: CEO Bürki denkt noch nicht an den Ruhestand
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Steinhoff Aktie [Valor: 29210745 / ISIN: NL0011375019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2023 09:15:05

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : New Deputy-Chairperson and Change in Company Secretary

Steinhoff
0.01 EUR -6.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : New Deputy-Chairperson and Change in Company Secretary

05.04.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. New Deputy-Chairperson and Change in Company Secretary

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company or Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Steinhoff Group).

Deputy-Chairperson

Stakeholders are advised that following the end of Mr Peter Wakkies term as a member and Deputy-Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2023, the Supervisory Board elected Mr Paul Copley as new Deputy-Chairperson.

The Supervisory Board currently consists of Ms Moira Moses as Chairperson, Mr Paul Copley as Deputy-Chairperson, Ms Alexandra Watson as chairperson of the Audit & Risk Committee and Dr Hugo Nelson as chairperson of the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee.

Company Secretary

Stakeholders are further informed that Ms Sarah Radema will step down from her position as the Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. with effect from 30 April 2023.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board thank Ms Radema for her valued contribution to Steinhoff during her tenure.

On recommendation of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Nicholas Lewis as the Company Secretary of Steinhoff with effect from 1 May 2023.

Mr Lewis is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa and holds a Masters Degree in corporate law. Mr Lewis has served as consulting company secretary for several listed groups during his career and joined the Steinhoff Group as a legal adviser in 2017 where he continues to advise on legal, regulatory and governance matters.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 5 April 2023

 

 


05.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1601413

 
End of News EQS News Service

1601413  05.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601413&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Steinhoff

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:25 Klima wird wieder rauer
06:11 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Konsolidierung nach neuem Jahreshoch
04.04.23 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
04.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
04.04.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert
04.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Droht der nächste Inflationsschock?
04.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
03.04.23 Alibaba teilt sich in mehrere Unternehmen auf
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'525.49 19.81 DYSSMU
Short 11'755.08 13.95 YSSM7U
Short 12'196.05 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'058.52 05.04.2023 09:06:36
Long 10'636.24 19.29 XASSMU
Long 10'384.91 13.36 A7SSMU
Long 9'968.18 8.91 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff 0.09 -0.90% Steinhoff

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
Dogecoin grosser Gewinner - Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum im Blick: Das tut sich am Kryptomarkt
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen" - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie im Plus
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
ABB-Aktie schwächer: Weitere Investition in die US-Produktion
Relief-Aktie stabilt: Relief beantragt Reverse Split im Verhältnis 400 zu 1
UBS-Aktie fester: Actares stimmt auf morgiger UBS-GV gegen Aktienrückkäufe und Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
SoftwareONE-Aktie in Grün: Brian Duffy wird neuer Konzernchef bei SoftwareONE
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.