Steinhoff Aktie [Valor: 29210745 / ISIN: NL0011375019]
23.08.2023 17:00:04

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: SHAREHOLDER CVR RECORD DATE AND REGISTRATION

Steinhoff
0.00 EUR -6.67%
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: SHAREHOLDER CVR RECORD DATE AND REGISTRATION

23.08.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

SHAREHOLDER CVR RECORD DATE AND REGISTRATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie (SIHNV or the Company) provides the following update regarding the shareholder Contingent Value Right (CVR) Record Date and the registration process. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement will have the meaning assigned to them in the CVR Deed Poll available on the Companys website (the CVR Deed).

Shareholder CVR Record Date

The Company, together with Steinhoff Topco B.V., hereby notifies shareholders that the CVR Record Date for shareholders is Thursday, 31 August 2023.

Last day of trading for Securities held on the FSE

The date on which beneficiaries of Securities listed on the FSE must be recorded as such in the register of PLC Nominees (Pty) Limited to register for CVRs is the Record Date. Any transaction in Securities traded on the FSE must be concluded prior to the close of trading on Tuesday 29 August 2023 to ensure these transactions are settled on the Record Date.

Last day of trading for Shares held on the JSE

The date on which holders of Securities traded on the JSE must be recorded as such in the securities register maintained by the Companys transfer secretaries (Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited) to be eligible to register for CVRs is the Record Date. Accordingly, the last day to trade in Securities traded on the JSE to ensure these transactions are settled on the Record Date and are recorded in such register is Monday 28 August 2023.

Registration instructions

Shareholders may register for CVRs using the online portal available at www.snh-cvr-registration.com from 1 September 2023 until 1 March 2024.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 23 August 2023

 

 


23.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1710149

 
End of News EQS News Service

1710149  23.08.2023 CET/CEST

