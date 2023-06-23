Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.06.2023 09:45:04

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

Steinhoff
0.00 EUR -7.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

23.06.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of 2023 Half-Year Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company and with its subsidiaries the Group)

 

The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2023. This report is available on the Companys website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSEs website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2023/jse/isse/snhe/HY2023.pdf

 

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, 23 June 2023

 

 


23.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1663823

 
End of News EQS News Service

1663823  23.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663823&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

