|
23.06.2023 09:45:04
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Publication of 2023 Half-Year Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company and with its subsidiaries the Group)
The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2023. This report is available on the Companys website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSEs website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2023/jse/isse/snhe/HY2023.pdf
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 23 June 2023
23.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1663823
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1663823 23.06.2023 CET/CEST
