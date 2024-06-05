EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. Launches STAIDIUM Baseball Group

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

STAIDIUM U.S. Launches STAIDIUM Baseball Group



05.06.2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST

STAIDIUM U.S. Launches STAIDIUM Baseball Group

Partnership with Sports Tech Advisory Group and Nagravision’s Sporfie will debut at Arizona Athletic Grounds

Dallas, 05 June 2024 - STAIDIUM U.S. is launching STAIDIUM Baseball Group which will provide streaming services specifically designed to address the unique space and play associated with baseball. STAIDIUM Baseball Group is a joint project in partnership with Sports Tech Advisory Group, which specializes in implementing advanced sports technologies, and Sporfie, a venture of Nagravision, a leading provider of live streaming, clipping, and instant replay technology.

STAIDIUM Baseball technology allows clients to view games from behind home plate and the outfield simultaneously and offers a developmental view that incorporates multiple angles of pitchers, hitters, and runners all in sync. Sports Advisory Group partners Jason Henley, a former college football player, and Bryan Hayes, an experienced baseball front office executive, helped tailor the technology for baseball.

“Our group at STAIDIUM could not be more excited about this opportunity to work with seasoned professionals and industry insiders like Jason and Bryan. They bring years of knowledge and expertise in the sport of baseball and their knowledge of the baseball landscape was instrumental in bringing this project from concept to product,” says Dave Cochran, Managing Director of STAIDIUM U.S.

“As we venture into this new partnership with STAIDIUM, we are thrilled to bring our expertise in sports technology to enhance the viewing and player development experience in baseball. The integration of AI-based, automated broadcast cameras and advanced technology solutions is set to revolutionize how games are streamed and analyzed. This innovative approach not only offers a unique viewing experience for fans but also provides invaluable insights for player development and scouting,” says Jason Henley, Co-Founder of Sports Tech Advisory Group.

“STAIDIUM’s cutting-edge AI camera systems are revolutionizing the athlete experience by delivering professional-quality video that caters to the diverse needs of players, coaches, and scouts. By enhancing visibility for instruction, evaluation, and analytics that are vitally dependent on STAIDIUM’s quality and angles, STAIDIUM is setting the standard for sports engagement and talent development,” says Bryan Hayes, Co-Founder of Sports Tech Advisory Group.

Combining STAIDIUM’s AI-based broadcast cameras with Nagravision’s Sporfie streaming platform enables STAIDIUM Baseball Group to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to consumer viewers as well as commercial player development and scouting departments. Users can save highlights in real time or when replaying footage, review plays directly from the sidelines, and view frame-by-frame footage from multiple angles.

"Providing cost-effective production solutions at scale is a challenge and one which our cutting-edge technology at Nagravision meets with Sporfie, helping to capture, clip, and seamlessly share content,” says Chris Neilson, Business Development Director at Nagra Sport. “We are delighted to support the vision and dedication of STAIDIUM to transform the live streaming experience and enhance the scouting and coaching of US clubs and leagues."

“We have several working projects with Nagravision’s Sporfie over the last year and look forward to continuing to launch new products going forward. From the beginning, Chris Neilson, Director of Business Development at Nagra Sport, has been a huge supporter and proponent of what STAIDIUM is doing to change the sports streaming landscape and we appreciate his loyal support,” says Cochran.

STAIDIUM Baseball Group plans to launch its first installations on the baseball fields at the Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG) in Mesa, AZ, one of the largest youth sports and entertainment facilities in North America. AAG is a 320-acre park that features a 3,000-seat outdoor stadium, eSports arena, indoor arena, 35 soccer/lacrosse/football fields, 57 indoor volleyball courts, 8 baseball and adult softball fields, 16 fastpitch softball and little league baseball fields, 20 basketball courts, 41 pickleball courts, 12 beach volleyball courts, and 23 futsal courts. The facility also offers an obstacle course racing park, gymnastics center, dance studio, cheer center, sports performance center and a 2.7-acre lawn for concerts and events. Millions of people visit AAG each year to attend professional, club and recreational sporting events as well as family events, concerts and more.

STAIDIUM U.S. uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver fully-automated, live sports streaming. STAIDIUM is managed by veteran executive David Cochran. STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of Germany-based sports technology company Sporttotal AG.

To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.

About SPORTTOTAL AG / STAIDIUM U.S.

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates high-traffic portals through sporttotal.tv in Germany and staidium.net in the US, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology, which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Media house “FORTY10” linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV.

To learn more about SPORTTOTAL AG, visit https://sporttotal.com/.

Contact

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Tel.: +49 (0) 221 7 88 77 0

Email: investorrelations@sporttotal.com

