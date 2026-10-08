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Beno Aktie 24476347 / DE000A11QLP3

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08.10.2026 10:44:03

EQS-News: Stable First-Half Performance in 2026 – Operating Platform Strengthened for Further Growth

Beno
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EQS-News: Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Stable First-Half Performance in 2026 – Operating Platform Strengthened for Further Growth

08.10.2026 / 10:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 8 October 2026 – BENO Holding AG has published its half-year report for the six months that ended June 30, 2026. The existing property portfolio delivered stable performance during the first half. At the same time, BENO enhanced its operating platform, broadened its access to the capital markets, and strengthened its organizational capacity to support further growth.
As of June 30, 2026, the portfolio remained unchanged at twelve locations with approximately 161,000 m² of usable floor area. Annualized net rent (excluding service charges) amounted to approximately EUR 7.33 million, while occupancy stood at approximately 96%. The portfolio was valued at approximately EUR 89.9 million.
During the first half, BENO further developed its operating platform. Asset and property management, technical operations, and centralized data management are now closely integrated. Digital twins and smart tools support nearly all core workflows. BENO also adapted its organizational structure to support the business as it scales, enabling additional properties to be integrated efficiently into its existing operations.
BENO also strengthened its capital markets presence. Since April 2026, BENO shares have additionally been traded on Xetra. In parallel, the company stepped up its engagement with institutional investors, including through investor conferences and a non-deal roadshow in Paris.
BENO sees particular opportunities in existing light industrial and warehouse properties in the current market environment. High construction and financing costs are making many traditional real estate strategies more difficult to execute. Existing commercial properties suited to a range of uses, however, can offer attractive rental yields alongside further potential for value appreciation. Institutional interest in this asset class is also growing significantly.
BENO aims to expand its portfolio substantially over the coming years and play an active role in consolidating Germany’s still highly fragmented market. The company focuses on existing light industrial and warehouse properties in attractive locations that are suitable for a range of occupiers and uses. It seeks to acquire these assets at attractive entry prices and enhance their performance through active management.
Following the end of the reporting period, BENO acquired an additional commercial property in Roth. The company also completed two refinancing transactions, securing approximately EUR 8 million in additional liquidity. BENO is evaluating further acquisitions for the remainder of the year. Other priorities include leasing, technical upgrades, and the expansion of photovoltaic capacity.
Michael Bussmann, CEO of BENO Holding AG:
“Our first-half performance demonstrates both the stability of our portfolio and the strength of our platform. We have enhanced our digital platform, prepared the organization for further growth, and significantly strengthened our capital markets presence. The current market environment presents attractive opportunities that align with our business model. Our goal is to expand our portfolio substantially and play an active role in consolidating Germany’s light industrial and warehouse market.”

The report is available at  https://www.beno-gruppe.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Half-Year-Report_2026.pdf

About BENO Holding AG
BENO Holding AG is a property owner and asset manager specializing in light industrial real estate. The company invests in existing properties that are suitable for a range of uses and occupiers and offer recurring cash flows and development potential.
BENO pursues a platform-based management approach that combines long-term ownership with digitally supported property management. Through active asset management, technical upgrades, and the use of digital tools, the company systematically unlocks potential for productivity gains and value enhancement across its portfolio.
BENO’s owned portfolio currently comprises thirteen locations in Germany with approximately 40 tenants and a total usable floor area of approximately 165,000 m². The market value of the portfolio is approximately EUR 91.48 million.
 

08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beno Holding AG
Brienner Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@beno-gruppe.de
Internet: www.beno-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLP3, DE000A3H2XT2
WKN: A11QLP, A3H2XT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
LEI Code: 391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90
EQS News ID: 2412476

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412476  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

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Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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