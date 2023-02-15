SMI 11'267 0.3%  SPI 14'507 0.2%  Dow 34'089 -0.5%  DAX 15'456 0.5%  Euro 0.9876 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'265 0.6%  Gold 1'835 -1.1%  Bitcoin 21'015 2.6%  Dollar 0.9244 0.3%  Öl 84.7 -0.6% 
Stabilus Aktie [Valor: 121550727 / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8]
15.02.2023 14:55:24

EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.75 per share and re-election of four Supervisory Board members

Stabilus
62.61 CHF 1.49%
EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Stabilus SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.75 per share and re-election of four Supervisory Board members

15.02.2023 / 14:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.75 per share and re-election of four Supervisory Board members

 

Koblenz, February 15, 2023 The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, approved each agenda item by a large majority. The company will thus pay a dividend for the 2022 fiscal year (which ended on September 30, 2022) of 1.75 per share (previous year: 1.25). This is equivalent to a total dividend payment of 43.2 million (FY2021: 30.9 million) and a distribution ratio of around 42% (FY2021: 42%).

 

In addition, the Annual General Meeting re-elected the Supervisory Board members Dr. Stephan Kessel, Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs, Dr. Joachim Rauhut and Dr. Dirk Linzmeier with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting replaced the existing authorization to acquire own shares granted under Luxembourg law with a new authorization according to the provisions of the German stock corporation law. The Company is still authorized to acquire own shares in the amount of up to 10% of its share capital. Moreover, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of new authorized capital in the amount of 4,940,000.00 which corresponds to 20% of the company's current share capital.

 

The detailed voting results can be found on the company's website at Investors / General Meeting.

 

 

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company's customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2022 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenues of 1.1 billion. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.

 

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

 


15.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1560823

 
End of News EQS News Service

1560823  15.02.2023 CET/CEST



