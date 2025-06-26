EQS-News: Sportradar Targets Opportunities In Brazil

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Sportradar Targets Opportunities In Brazil



26.06.2025 / 14:52 CET/CEST

By Anthony Termini, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - June 26, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - At the start of this year, Brazil's sports betting market became formally regulated, setting the country on a path to become one of the world's most prominent betting markets. With the new regulations now in effect, Brazil’s industry looks set for dynamic growth, fostering a more structured and competitive landscape. The passion of Brazilians for sports, particularly soccer, is what makes it such an exciting space, as that passion is converted into demand for betting services and digital engagement platforms.

Brazil has the potential to become one of the largest regulated sports betting markets in the world, with online gross gaming revenue (GGR) projected to more than double over the next five years, from R$18.4 billion (USD 3.18 billion) in 2023 to R$50.5 billion (USD 8.75 billion) in 2029, according to some industry estimates.

With almost 80 licenses granted to date and well over 100 sportsbooks expected to enter the Brazilian market as the industry develops, Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading sports technology company, is positioning itself to benefit from new opportunities. The company, which has been actively engaged in Brazil for nearly a decade - working with the country’s leagues, federations and regulators to support the integrity of its sports - is now entering a new chapter in the country. It reinforced its commitment to Brazil by opening its first office in the country in 2024. This strategic move not only strengthens its local presence but also serves as a key milestone for its continued expansion across Latin America.

A Proven Playbook

At its Investor Day in April, 2025, Sportradar’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ed Blonk said the company is applying its playbook for global expansion to succeed in Brazil, “Our extensive experience in entering new markets and our global scale give us a competitive edge, making us a leader in market expansion and helping clients grow.

We closely monitor market dynamics and build out our capabilities ahead of regulation. We build with boots on the ground so that we can build those relationships and better understand the market and optimize that for our product and content go-to-market strategy...we are able to determine the optimal price, product and content bundle to help our clients grow into these new markets and that we grow alongside with them.”

Sportradar is confident this playbook will help it replicate its success in the U.S., where sports betting became regulated in 2018. Through its official partnerships with sports leagues like the NBA, MLB and NHL, the company estimates that it covers approximately 70% of the GGR of the major sports leagues in the U.S., which helped its U.S. revenues reach close to $300 million in 2024, representing 58% year-over-year growth.

In Brazil, Sportradar says it has cultivated important partnerships with the country’s major leagues and federations, such as CBF, the Brazilian soccer Federation and the country’s volleyball federation, CBV.

The CBV is one of the most successful sports confederations in Brazil, having won 14 Olympic medals in beach volleyball and 12 in indoor volleyball. Brazil is also the most successful team in the history of the Volleyball World League, capturing nine titles.

Monitoring Betting In Order To Protect Consumers

Sportradar’s core technical bet monitoring and alerting platform helps detect irregular and suspicious betting patterns in global markets. It monitors the odds, or betting line, of more than 600 global bookmakers and employs AI-driven technology and pattern analysis to detect anomalies in betting patterns to combat match-fixing and other fraudulent activities. With operations around the world, these efforts are particularly relevant in Brazil, where the betting market is expanding rapidly and increased oversight is necessary to ensure its credibility.

The company has been partnering with leading regional and local sports federations in Brazil to monitor the integrity of matches and has formal working agreements with the Brazilian Federal Police and Ministry of Finance, which oversees the regulation of sports betting.

In a recent report, Sportradar said that its Sportradar Integrity Services monitored more than 850,000 matches across 70 sports worldwide. It found that Brazilian soccer, which has been affected by match-fixing cases in recent years, recorded a marked decrease of 48% with 57 suspicious matches discovered last year, down from 110 in 2023.

From Sports Betting To iGaming

Sportradar believes its approach in Brazil is working. According to data shared at its Investor Day, already in the first quarter alone, of the 80 operators that have been granted licenses in Brazil, 50 are now Sportradar clients with 35 of them outsourcing their complete risk management and trading to the company.

As well as applying its proven playbook for entering and quickly scaling in new markets, the company also sees opportunities beyond sports betting in Brazil.

Sportradar is launching its iGaming strategy in Brazil, leveraging its global expertise and its 360-degree marketing services platform to help sports betting operators reach new clients.

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar founder and CEO, said, “We have the full range of iGaming products. We have the crash games. We have our virtual sport games.

We have the slots. We have the casino, we have the live dealers. So we have a full portfolio now to explore this. And the idea in Brazil is we start with the [customer] acquisition in sport with our marketing services.”

With this strategic move, Sportradar hopes to expand its client base and position itself at the forefront of Brazil’s evolving betting landscape. The company’s strategic approach, investment in a local office and strong leadership underscore its long-term vision for the region, aligning with Brazil’s evolution into a hub for regulated sports betting and iGaming.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

