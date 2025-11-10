Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’465 1.4%  SPI 17’179 1.2%  Dow 47’369 0.8%  DAX 23’960 1.7%  Euro 0.9308 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’664 1.8%  Gold 4’116 2.9%  Bitcoin 85’075 0.6%  Dollar 0.8057 0.0%  Öl 64.0 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ausblick: Sony vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
BigBear.ai-Aktie trotz Umsatzschwund und roten Zahlen mit Kursgewinnen
Ausblick: IONOS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Plug Power-Aktie leicht im Plus: Verlust im dritten Quartal reduziert
"Big Short" gegen KI-Boom: Michael Burry wettet gegen NVIDIA und Palantir
Suche...

Splash Beverage Group Aktie 112031928 / US84862C2035

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.11.2025 22:57:01

EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group Announces Leadership Transition Founder and CEO Robert Nistico Steps Down; Board Member William (Bill) Caple Appointed Chairman

EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group INC. / Key word(s): Financial
Splash Beverage Group Announces Leadership Transition Founder and CEO Robert Nistico Steps Down; Board Member William (Bill) Caple Appointed Chairman

10.11.2025 / 22:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - November 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of emerging beverage brands, today announced that its Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board, Robert Nistico, has resigned from his roles as CEO and Chairman. Bill Caple, a member of Splash’s Board of Directors for over two years, will succeed Mr. Nistico as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Caple brings decades of strategic and financial leadership, spanning investment banking, corporate development, and C-suite operations. Having guided global transactions, including the $1.8 billion acquisition of TaylorMade Golf by Korea’s Centroid Investment Partners, he combines deep capital-markets insight with hands-on experience, and a strong background in guiding growth-oriented companies through periods of transformation.

“We want to thank Robert for his years of leadership and dedication,” said Mr. Caple. “Under his direction, Splash completed a successful IPO in 2020, uplisted to the NYSE in 2021, and navigated several dynamic years of growth and expansion. The Company has now emerged from a very challenging period well positioned for its broader next phase of development. The Board’s focus ahead will be on accelerating strategic acquisitions beyond just beverage and driving long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Nistico will transition out of the CEO role by November 14, 2025, but will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, collaborating on special projects within the beverage sector. “I’m proud of what our team has built and the foundation we’ve laid,” said Mr. Nistico. “The timing is right for new leadership to carry Splash forward, and I have full confidence in Bill Caple and the reenergized Board as we guide the Company into its next chapter. ”William Meissner, as the Company’s President, will be taking on additional responsibilities as Mr. Nistico transitions out of the role, while the board finalizes its process of bringing on the new CEO.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands. The Company’s strategy includes developing early-stage brands, as well as acquiring and accelerating brands with established market presence or category innovation. Led by an experienced management team, Splash is focused on building its portfolio through acquisition and expanding its international distribution network.

For more information, visit:
www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and performance, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including but not limited to risks disclosed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information:
Splash Beverage Group 954-745-5815 Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com
Dennis Burns 567-237-4132 dburns@SplashBeverageGroup.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC.

10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC.
United States
ISIN: US84862C2035
EQS News ID: 2227334

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227334  10.11.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Splash Beverage Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten