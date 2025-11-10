Splash Beverage Group Aktie 112031928 / US84862C2035
10.11.2025 22:57:01
EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group Announces Leadership Transition Founder and CEO Robert Nistico Steps Down; Board Member William (Bill) Caple Appointed Chairman
|
EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group INC.
/ Key word(s): Financial
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - November 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of emerging beverage brands, today announced that its Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board, Robert Nistico, has resigned from his roles as CEO and Chairman. Bill Caple, a member of Splash’s Board of Directors for over two years, will succeed Mr. Nistico as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Caple brings decades of strategic and financial leadership, spanning investment banking, corporate development, and C-suite operations. Having guided global transactions, including the $1.8 billion acquisition of TaylorMade Golf by Korea’s Centroid Investment Partners, he combines deep capital-markets insight with hands-on experience, and a strong background in guiding growth-oriented companies through periods of transformation.
“We want to thank Robert for his years of leadership and dedication,” said Mr. Caple. “Under his direction, Splash completed a successful IPO in 2020, uplisted to the NYSE in 2021, and navigated several dynamic years of growth and expansion. The Company has now emerged from a very challenging period well positioned for its broader next phase of development. The Board’s focus ahead will be on accelerating strategic acquisitions beyond just beverage and driving long-term shareholder value.”
Mr. Nistico will transition out of the CEO role by November 14, 2025, but will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, collaborating on special projects within the beverage sector. “I’m proud of what our team has built and the foundation we’ve laid,” said Mr. Nistico. “The timing is right for new leadership to carry Splash forward, and I have full confidence in Bill Caple and the reenergized Board as we guide the Company into its next chapter. ”William Meissner, as the Company’s President, will be taking on additional responsibilities as Mr. Nistico transitions out of the role, while the board finalizes its process of bringing on the new CEO.
About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
For more information, visit:
Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev
Forward-Looking Statements
Contact Information:
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC.
