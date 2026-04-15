EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCID: SMKG) Corporate Update on PaaS Portfolio Expansion, PayTech Infrastructure, BaaS Enablement, and Global Client Growth

EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc / Key word(s): Financial

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCID: SMKG) Corporate Update on PaaS Portfolio Expansion, PayTech Infrastructure, BaaS Enablement, and Global Client Growth



15.04.2026 / 19:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEW YORK - April 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCID: SMKG), a global provider of FinTech, PayTech, and Digital Transformation platforms, today issued a corporate update highlighting the company’s expanded Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) portfolio, strengthened PayTech infrastructure, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities, and its growing roster of domestic and international financial-sector clients.

Expanding Global Client Base Across Financial and Enterprise Sectors

SMKG continues to accelerate adoption of its platforms across multiple jurisdictions, with clients that include:

Domestic and Foreign Banks deploying digital onboarding, IBAN issuance, card programs, and embedded payment rails.

deploying digital onboarding, IBAN issuance, card programs, and embedded payment rails. Money Service Businesses (MSBs) leveraging SMKG’s compliance-driven transaction monitoring, cross-border remittance corridors, and settlement automation.

leveraging SMKG’s compliance-driven transaction monitoring, cross-border remittance corridors, and settlement automation. Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) integrating digital wallets, payment flows, and multi-currency account structures.

integrating digital wallets, payment flows, and multi-currency account structures. FinTech Joint Ventures in cross-border payments, card acquiring, and retail commerce systems across several emerging and developed markets.

*This diversified client ecosystem underscores SMKG’s role as a technology enabler for regulated financial institutions, payment operators, and sector-specific digital platforms. With more coming in niche configurations for global card scheme member issuer banks architected by SMKG.

Advancing a Multi-Stack PaaS Portfolio

SMKG’s PaaS suite is engineered for rapid deployment, white-label licensing, and multi-tenant scalability. The portfolio includes:

Digital Payments & Embedded Commerce

E-wallets, QR payments, merchant onboarding, invoicing, and cross-border settlement rails.

E-wallets, QR payments, merchant onboarding, invoicing, and cross-border settlement rails. Digital Identity & Compliance

E-KYC, KYB, AML/KYT monitoring, sanctions screening, and rules-based risk scoring.

E-KYC, KYB, AML/KYT monitoring, sanctions screening, and rules-based risk scoring. Marketplace & Workforce Platforms

EdTech, Telemedicine, Events, Transit, Workforce Management, and Gig-Economy ecosystems.

Each platform is designed for white-label adoption, enabling banks, enterprises, and government agencies to deploy branded digital ecosystems with minimal integration friction. The company delivers two delivery models; the first virtual terminal configured with api as a saas, the second delivery model configured white label provisioned PaaS with financial sponsors ready to underwrite.

Strengthening the PayTech Infrastructure Layer

SMKG’s PayTech stack provides the backbone for global digital payments modernization:

Card Processing Host & Gateway

Multi-rail acceptance, issuer/acquirer routing, and scheme-compliant transaction processing.

Multi-rail acceptance, issuer/acquirer routing, and scheme-compliant transaction processing. Embedded Payment APIs

REST-based services for merchant acceptance, payouts, settlement, and reconciliation.

REST-based services for merchant acceptance, payouts, settlement, and reconciliation. Fraud & Risk Controls

Real-time monitoring, velocity checks, behavioral analytics, and compliance dashboards.

Real-time monitoring, velocity checks, behavioral analytics, and compliance dashboards. Digital Wallet

Secure storage of payment credentials, digital assets, and multi-currency balances.

This infrastructure supports Banks, Neo/Thrift Banks, Credit Unions, MSBs, EMIs, and Fintech operators seeking to scale digital payments with compliance and operational resilience.

Expanding Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Enablement

SMKG’s BaaS framework provides a modular, regulatory-aligned foundation for digital banking and embedded finance:

Account with Sub-account Issuance & Virtual IBANs

Multi-currency accounts, virtual ledgers, and programmatic account creation.

Multi-currency accounts, virtual ledgers, and programmatic account creation. Card Issuing & Program Management

Debit, prepaid, and virtual card programs with scheme-compliant onboarding and controls.

Debit, prepaid, and virtual card programs with scheme-compliant onboarding and controls. Compliance-Driven Transaction Monitoring

Integrated AML/KYC/KYB/KYT, Ai Risk Scoring, sanctions screening, and automated reporting workflows.

Integrated AML/KYC/KYB/KYT, Ai Risk Scoring, sanctions screening, and automated reporting workflows. Cross-Border Payment Rails

Settlement corridors supporting remittances, FX, and treasury operations.

The BaaS stack enables regulated partners to launch digital banking products and sector-specific financial services with speed and compliance assurance.

Positioning for Global Growth

“SMKG’s evolution into a multi-stack PaaS, PayTech, and BaaS provider reflects our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade digital infrastructure across key global sectors,” said Massimo Barone, CEO of SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. “Our expanding client base - from Banks and MSBs to EMIs and Fintech joint ventures - demonstrates the market’s demand for scalable, compliant, and rapidly deployable financial technology. Our aim is to drastically reduce timelines for customers and provide financial sponsors to our global customers.”

The company continues to advance its regulatory roadmap, strengthen cross-border partnerships, compliance tooling and expand its deployment pipeline across Banking, Payments, Retail, Aerospace, Mining, Energy, and Merchant Acquiring verticals.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) is a global leader in PaaS offering specialized e-Commerce, Cloud, and Mobility applications, delivering white-label solutions to the PayTech, FinTech and Digital Asset markets. The company’s portfolio spans payment orchestration, digital banking, digital compliance, treasury reconciliation and marketplace technologies, serving clients across multiple industries and geographies.

Keeping its core as a boutique technology company, providing Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence and Commerce Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications for Banking4.0, Web3.0 and Digital Payments4.0. With an established financial network and FX infrastructure, SMKG empowers its partners and clients to expand globally, offering secure, compliant, and connected digital payment ecosystems for financial growth.

For more info visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com

We seek a safe harbor.

For additional enquiries & Enterprise Program connect with:

CEO, Massimo Barone

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

Dharmesh Vora

President Enterprise Solutions

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

dvora@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

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News Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc