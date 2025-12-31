EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) Year in Review: 2025 A Year of Sustainability, Acceleration, Innovation, and Strategic Sector Expansion

EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc / Key word(s): Financial

NEW YORK, NY - December 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG), a global PayTech, FinTech and Digital Assets solutions provider, is pleased to present its 2025 Year in Review. This year marked a period of sustainability coming off 2023-24, proofing our accelerated commercialization, expanded global deployments, and strategic entry into high-growth sectors including mining resources, energy and utilities, and aerospace - further strengthening the company’s position as a leader in payment technology, banking and token-based digital asset frameworks.

A Transformative Year for Platform Deployments

Throughout 2025, SMKG advanced multiple enterprise-grade deployments across banking, payments, and digital commerce. The company expanded its footprint with clients and partners in North America, Caribbean, India, China, Africa, and LATAM-solidifying its position as a global enabler of financial infrastructure and networks.

Key achievements include:

New banking and fintech client acquisitions leveraging SMKG’s digital onboarding, KYC, KYT and transaction-processing platforms.

leveraging SMKG’s digital onboarding, KYC, KYT and transaction-processing platforms. Cloud-native deployments with enhanced telemetry, monitoring, and operational resilience.

with enhanced telemetry, monitoring, and operational resilience. Integration of digital asset and stablecoin capabilities into select platforms, aligning with global trends in regulated digital finance.

Strategic Expansion into Mining, Energy/Utilities, and Aerospace

In 2025, SmartCard expanded into three high-value, infrastructure-critical sectors - mining resources, energy/utilities, and aerospace - introducing both payment technology, tokenization and token-issuing frameworks tailored to the operational and financial needs of these industries.

This expansion included:

Mining & Natural Resources: Tokenized asset models, supply-chain payment rails, and digital twin frameworks for inground assets.

Tokenized asset models, supply-chain payment rails, and digital twin frameworks for inground assets. Utilities & Energy: Payment orchestration, billing automation, and token-based credit systems supporting distributed infrastructure.

Payment orchestration, billing automation, and token-based credit systems supporting distributed infrastructure. Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing: Secure payment modules, digital certification tokens, and operational telemetry integrations.

These initiatives broadened SMKG’s commercial reach and validated new proof concept models, accelerating revenue opportunities and positioning the company at the intersection of industrial operations and next-generation financial technology.

Strategic Banking Relationships, VISA Collaboration & Core Architecture Advancements

2025 was also a defining year for SmartCard’s strategic relationships in the financial sector. The company strengthened key banking relationships across the United States, advancing commercial opportunities and expanding access to regulated financial infrastructure. In parallel, SMKG deepened its collaboration with VISA, aligning its platform capabilities with global card-network standards and enabling next-generation payment experiences for small and medium banks and enterprise clients.

These relationships were complemented by major advancements in SMKG’s core payments architecture, middleware and client-facing solutions, which now positions the company as a leader in proprietary, industry-agnostic payment technology. The unified architecture integrates:

Card Processing & Card Issuing under a single orchestration layer

under a single orchestration layer Alternative Payment Channels including QR, Push2Card, Cash2Atm, Digital Vouchers and Digital Cash Cards

including QR, Push2Card, Cash2Atm, Digital Vouchers and Digital Cash Cards Cross-Border Payment Rails with automated FX settlement workflows

with automated FX settlement workflows Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins with OTC Desk on-ramp and off-ramp liquidity

Token-based transaction models supporting digital assets and sector-specific token issuance across global Crypto Exchanges

This unified approach delivers scalable, modular, and globally deployable payments infrastructure - capable of serving any industry or sector, from banking and retail to mining, utilities, aerospace, and beyond. These advancements created significant enterprise value, accelerated commercialization, and reinforced SMKG’s position as a global leader in interoperable financial technology.

Strengthening the Proprietary Product Portfolio

SMKG continued to refine and commercialize its suite of 22+ proprietary platforms, focusing on interoperability with cryptocurrencies, vaulted custody, security, treasury with stablecoins, fiat-to-crypto, and enterprise-grade scalability.

Notable advancements:

Enabling Digital Banking & Custody Wallets: Multi-rail payment capabilities including card, ACH, QR, and blockchain rails.

Multi-rail payment capabilities including card, ACH, QR, and blockchain rails. E-Commerce & Marketplace Solutions: Merchant tools, onboarding automation, and embedded payments.

Merchant tools, onboarding automation, and embedded payments. AI-Payments Driven Tools: Early-stage integration of AI for a deeper dive into relationship management, knowledge automation, and operational oversight.

Early-stage integration of AI for a deeper dive into relationship management, knowledge automation, and operational oversight. Blockchain & Tokenization: Enhanced frameworks for asset tokenization, smart contracts, and compliance-ready digital asset management.

Strategic Partnerships & Global Expansion

2025 marked a year of meaningful collaboration with financial institutions, telecom operators, government offices and enterprise partners. SMKG executed multiple LOIs, MOUs, and JV frameworks designed to accelerate market penetration and unlock new revenue channels.

Highlights include:

Regional alliances supporting banking-as-a-service, merchant acquiring, cryptocurrencies and digital onboarding.

supporting banking-as-a-service, merchant acquiring, cryptocurrencies and digital onboarding. Joint ventures in emerging markets focused on digital payments, identity, and financial inclusion.

focused on digital payments, identity, and financial inclusion. Sector-specific partnerships in mining, energy/utilities, and aerospace to deploy token-based financial models and operational payment systems.

Operational Excellence & Corporate Governance

SMKG strengthened its operational backbone with:

Improved cloud architecture and cybersecurity posture.

Enhanced telemetry and real-time monitoring across platform environments.

Streamlined processes for compliance, reporting, and investor communications.

Deployment of Payments Modelling, Orchestration and Automation processes

Positioning for 2026: A Year of Measurable Impact

With a continued strong foundation built in 2025, SMKG enters 2026 with a clear focus on:

Accelerating client acquisition and platform go-lives across key verticals.

across key verticals. Unlocking stakeholder value through strategic spin-offs of mature platform assets.

through strategic spin-offs of mature platform assets. Expanding regulated alliances to support digital banking, payments, and digital asset integration.

to support digital banking, payments, and digital asset integration. Driving revenue growth through commercialization of its technology stack and global partnerships.

A Message from the CEO

"2025 was a structural validation year for SmartCard Marketing Systems. We strengthened our platforms, expanded our global reach, and entered new strategic sectors with both partners and clients that will define the next decade of digital finance. Most importantly, we proved that we offer “multiple commercial opportunities” validated through real-time deployments, paying clients, and collaboration with major industry partners - is the ultimate valuation model for our stakeholders. This is the foundation that drives sustainable growth, long-term relevance, and measurable enterprise value.

As we move into 2026, our focus on execution: scaling deployments, accelerating commercialization, and deepening our partnerships across banking, payments, and emerging industries. We are entering the new year with momentum, clarity, and a commitment to excellence - positioned to deliver meaningful impact for our clients and significant value for our shareholders." Massimo Barone, CEO, SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC)

