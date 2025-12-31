Smart Card Marketing Systems Aktie 2500958 / US8316851026
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
31.12.2025 17:42:42
EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) Year in Review: 2025 A Year of Sustainability, Acceleration, Innovation, and Strategic Sector Expansion
|
EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
/ Key word(s): Financial
NEW YORK, NY - December 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG), a global PayTech, FinTech and Digital Assets solutions provider, is pleased to present its 2025 Year in Review. This year marked a period of sustainability coming off 2023-24, proofing our accelerated commercialization, expanded global deployments, and strategic entry into high-growth sectors including mining resources, energy and utilities, and aerospace - further strengthening the company’s position as a leader in payment technology, banking and token-based digital asset frameworks.
A Transformative Year for Platform Deployments
Throughout 2025, SMKG advanced multiple enterprise-grade deployments across banking, payments, and digital commerce. The company expanded its footprint with clients and partners in North America, Caribbean, India, China, Africa, and LATAM-solidifying its position as a global enabler of financial infrastructure and networks.
Key achievements include:
Strategic Expansion into Mining, Energy/Utilities, and Aerospace
In 2025, SmartCard expanded into three high-value, infrastructure-critical sectors - mining resources, energy/utilities, and aerospace - introducing both payment technology, tokenization and token-issuing frameworks tailored to the operational and financial needs of these industries.
This expansion included:
These initiatives broadened SMKG’s commercial reach and validated new proof concept models, accelerating revenue opportunities and positioning the company at the intersection of industrial operations and next-generation financial technology.
Strategic Banking Relationships, VISA Collaboration & Core Architecture Advancements
2025 was also a defining year for SmartCard’s strategic relationships in the financial sector. The company strengthened key banking relationships across the United States, advancing commercial opportunities and expanding access to regulated financial infrastructure. In parallel, SMKG deepened its collaboration with VISA, aligning its platform capabilities with global card-network standards and enabling next-generation payment experiences for small and medium banks and enterprise clients.
These relationships were complemented by major advancements in SMKG’s core payments architecture, middleware and client-facing solutions, which now positions the company as a leader in proprietary, industry-agnostic payment technology. The unified architecture integrates:
This unified approach delivers scalable, modular, and globally deployable payments infrastructure - capable of serving any industry or sector, from banking and retail to mining, utilities, aerospace, and beyond. These advancements created significant enterprise value, accelerated commercialization, and reinforced SMKG’s position as a global leader in interoperable financial technology.
Strengthening the Proprietary Product Portfolio
SMKG continued to refine and commercialize its suite of 22+ proprietary platforms, focusing on interoperability with cryptocurrencies, vaulted custody, security, treasury with stablecoins, fiat-to-crypto, and enterprise-grade scalability.
Notable advancements:
Strategic Partnerships & Global Expansion
2025 marked a year of meaningful collaboration with financial institutions, telecom operators, government offices and enterprise partners. SMKG executed multiple LOIs, MOUs, and JV frameworks designed to accelerate market penetration and unlock new revenue channels.
Highlights include:
Operational Excellence & Corporate Governance
SMKG strengthened its operational backbone with:
Positioning for 2026: A Year of Measurable Impact
With a continued strong foundation built in 2025, SMKG enters 2026 with a clear focus on:
A Message from the CEO
"2025 was a structural validation year for SmartCard Marketing Systems. We strengthened our platforms, expanded our global reach, and entered new strategic sectors with both partners and clients that will define the next decade of digital finance. Most importantly, we proved that we offer “multiple commercial opportunities” validated through real-time deployments, paying clients, and collaboration with major industry partners - is the ultimate valuation model for our stakeholders. This is the foundation that drives sustainable growth, long-term relevance, and measurable enterprise value.
As we move into 2026, our focus on execution: scaling deployments, accelerating commercialization, and deepening our partnerships across banking, payments, and emerging industries. We are entering the new year with momentum, clarity, and a commitment to excellence - positioned to deliver meaningful impact for our clients and significant value for our shareholders." Massimo Barone, CEO, SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC)
About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) is a global leader in specialized e-Commerce, Cloud, and Mobility applications, delivering white-label solutions to the PayTech and FinTech markets. The company’s portfolio spans payment orchestration, digital banking, blockchain, and marketplace technologies, serving clients across multiple industries and geographies.
Keeping its core as a boutique technology company, providing Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence and Commerce Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications for Banking4.0, Web3.0 and Digital Payments4.0. With an established financial network and FX infrastructure, SMKG empowers its partners and clients to expand globally, offering secure, compliant, and connected digital payment ecosystems for financial growth.
For more info visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com
We seek a safe harbor.
For additional enquiries & Enterprise Program connect with:
CEO, Massimo Barone
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
Follow us on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartcard-marketing-systems-inc/
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
31.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
|United States
|ISIN:
|US8316851026
|EQS News ID:
|2253336
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2253336 31.12.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Smart Card Marketing Systems IncShs
Analysen zu Smart Card Marketing Systems IncShs
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzter Handel vor Silvester: SMI und DAX beenden letzten Börsentag 2025 höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag höher. Der DAX verbuchte ebenso Gewinne.