02.06.2023 08:05:36

EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG: Smartbroker 2.0 project progresses according to plan; New derivatives partnerships with BNP Paribas and Citi offer additional client benefits

Smartbroker
23.31 CHF -4.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Smartbroker Holding AG: Smartbroker 2.0 project progresses according to plan; New derivatives partnerships with BNP Paribas and Citi offer additional client benefits

02.06.2023 / 08:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Smartbroker 2.0 project progresses according to plan; New derivatives partnerships with BNP Paribas and Citi offer additional client benefits
 

  • Smartbroker now offers six well-known derivatives partners at particularly favorable conditions: HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Vontobel, BNP Paribas and Citi
  • Smartbroker 2.0 is on schedule; the design of the new mobile app and web application will be presented at the beginning of July
  • Interested private investors and savers will soon be able to register for early access and try the new trading environment

 
Berlin, 2 June 2023

In recent months, Smartbroker Holding AG (previously wallstreet:online AG, ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) has made important progress with the implementation of its Smartbroker 2.0 project - the further development of its award-winning online broker for private investors and savers.[1] This relates in particular to the development of the new frontends, certain backend functions as well as the integration with new partner companies. Custody account management and transaction processing will be handled by Baader Bank.[2]

Smartbroker 2.0 development work is on schedule

The new product will be offered as planned under Smartbroker AG's existing BaFin license, enabling the company to provide select investment and brokerage services. Customers will be able to get a first product insight in July when the new brand and future mobile and web user interfaces will be presented. In addition, interested parties will be able to register for early access to the new Smartbroker.

New derivatives partnerships with BNP Paribas and Citi

In addition to preparing for the upcoming market launch, the Company is working on the ongoing improvement of its existing brokerage offering. Already today, Smartbroker customers can trade the entirety of retail derivatives offered by every provider authorized to act in the German market at favorable conditions. In addition, the newly introduced silver partnerships now offer further benefits for Smartbroker customers. All the approximately 390,000 derivatives currently issued by BNP Paribas and Citi can be traded at a preferential price of just 2.00[3] per order.[4] The only requirement is a minimum order volume of 500.

The two banks join HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Vontobel, the four existing cooperation partners, with whom Smartbroker has offered keenly priced products for several years, and who enjoy a solid reputation in the financial community. With BNP Paribas and Citi, two well-known issuers are now joining the ranks, adding their broad product ranges and attractive conditions.

Extended product range combined with lower pricing

Thomas Soltau, Board Member of Smartbroker AG, on the new silver partnerships: "From the outset, it has been our goal to pass on cost savings to our customers. Through the cooperation with BNP Paribas and Citi, more derivatives are now available to our clients at particularly favorable prices. Our ambition is to develop the best broker with the most attractive pricing in Germany, and I am very pleased that we can now further expand our offering with two blue chip partners."

 

About the Smartbroker Group

The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker a multiple award-winning digital broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals and related digital media assets (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the regions largest finance community.

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de

 

 

[1] Among others, ranked first in the "Best Brokers" test by "Euro", issue 5/2023, page 101 as well as in the "Handelsblatt" evaluation "These are the Best Online Brokers 2022", issue 2 May 2022

[2] For details, please refer to the companys press release dated 5 Dec 2022

[3] Plus standard market spreads, allocations and product costs.

[4] Approx. 240,000 derivatives at BNP Paribas and approx. 150,000 derivatives at Citi.


02.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1647785

 
End of News EQS News Service

1647785  02.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1647785&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

