Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'156 -0.3%  SPI 14'601 -0.4%  Dow 37'331 0.1%  DAX 16'651 -0.6%  Euro 0.9484 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'521 -0.6%  Gold 2'027 0.4%  Bitcoin 36'022 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8681 -0.2%  Öl 78.5 2.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Sika41879292Partners Group2460882
Top News
Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel könnten für Anleger 2024 interessant sein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus: SAP rechnet aktienbasierte Vergütung in Ergebnis mit ein
Krypto-Portfolio von El Salvador unter der Lupe: "Bitcoin-Revolution" erfolgreich?
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags in Grün
Suche...
0% Kommission
SMA Solar Aktie [Valor: 4337414 / ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.12.2023 19:30:06

EQS-News: SMA responds to inaccurate and misleading report by NINGI Research

finanzen.net zero SMA Solar-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SMA Solar
55.91 CHF 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement
SMA responds to inaccurate and misleading report by NINGI Research

18.12.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA responds to inaccurate and misleading report by NINGI Research

Niestetal, December 18, 2023 – With this statement published today, SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) comments on a report issued by NINGI Research (“Ningi”).

The report contains a number of inaccurate allegations about SMA’s reporting practices. Ningi’s assertions completely lack merit and are misleading to the public and in particular investors and analysts. As a short seller, Ningi stands to profit from a decline in SMA’s stock price.

SMA reports its financial figures in accordance with international reporting standards (IFRS) and adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance.


About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA’s portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA’s range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 135 gigawatts have been installed in more than 200 countries worldwide. They help avoid the emission of around 63 million tons of CO2e annually. SMA’s multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group’s parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the MDAX index and TecDax index.


SMA Solar Technology AG 

Sonnenallee 1 

34266 Niestetal 

Germany 

 

Press Contact:

Dagmar Buth-Parvaresh

Tel.+49 561 9522 421414

Presse@SMA.de

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Viona Brandt

Tel. +49 175 93 93 320

Investor.Relations@SMA.de


Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the “Company”) or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the “SMA Group”) nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. 

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments. 

 


18.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: info@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1799437

 
End of News EQS News Service

1799437  18.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799437&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SMA Solar AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SMA Solar AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
27.11.23 SMA Solar Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.11.23 SMA Solar Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.11.23 SMA Solar Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.11.23 SMA Solar Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.11.23 SMA Solar Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:32 Börse Aktuell – Kommt nun die Korrektur?
11:24 UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut
09:30 What Are Your Options for the Upcoming Bitcoin Catalysts?
09:18 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2023
09:02 SMI geht die Puste aus
15.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Airbnb, Booking, Lufthansa
14.12.23 Julius Bär: 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV
13.12.23 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'609.18 19.93 GNSSMU
Short 11'854.85 13.78 SMIUBU
Short 12'309.01 8.79 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'155.80 18.12.2023 17:30:16
Long 10'680.00 19.67
Long 10'475.87 13.95 SSOMVU
Long 10'020.62 8.93 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
In dieser Schweizer Stadt kann man jetzt Rechnungen mit Kryptowährungen bezahlen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS will nach CS-Untergang bei Stellenstreichungen auch Verdienst berücksichtigen
Gold mit neuen Rekordhöhen: Wie weit trägt die Rally noch?
Warum China an den Rekordständen von Gold nicht unschuldig sein dürfte
Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel könnten für Anleger 2024 interessant sein
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
SGS-Aktie verliert: Crop Science Geschäft wird an Eurofins Scientific veräussert
Nach Julius Bär: Auch Migros wohl auf Gläubigerliste von SIGNA Holding - Ex-Lufthansa-Finanzchef illustriert Benkos risikofreudige Strategie
Anleger machen Kasse: SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit