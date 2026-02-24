Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.02.2026 12:35:35

EQS-News: Sirma Marks Frankfurt Stock Exchange Debut with Opening Bell Ceremony

Sirma Group
1.30 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Expansion
Sirma Marks Frankfurt Stock Exchange Debut with Opening Bell Ceremony (news with additional features)

24.02.2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sirma Marks Frankfurt Stock Exchange Debut with Opening Bell Ceremony

Dual Listing Supports Next Phase of European Growth

 

Frankfurt/Sofia, February 24, 2026. Today, Sirma Group Holding AD (Sirma) celebrates a significant milestone in its capital markets journey by ringing the opening bell at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This event marks the successful completion of its dual listing and opens new avenues for expansion into one of Europe's premier financial centers.

The bell-ringing ceremony took place in the presence of Sirma's Board of Directors and executive management, along with invited partners, long-term collaborators, and senior representatives from both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. This milestone marks Sirma's evolution from a regional technology leader and pioneer in artificial intelligence into an internationally recognized enterprise software provider with enhanced access to European capital markets.

What distinguishes Sirma in the technology landscape is its unique position as a company that has built intelligent software solutions since its foundation in 1992. As a European technology group, Sirma delivers enterprise software solutions, with a strong and growing emphasis on artificial intelligence as a key enabler of business transformation, and with extensive expertise across banking, insurance, healthcare, travel and hospitality, transportation & logistics, retail, and the public sector. The company combines deep industry knowledge with proprietary platforms, complex enterprise systems, and advanced artificial intelligence, delivered through its Sirma.AI Enterprise platform, to support organizations in their digital, data, and process transformation. These solutions transform complex data into actionable insights, driving growth, resilience, and operational efficiency for hundreds of clients worldwide.

Already listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since 2015, Sirma's debut in Frankfurt expands investor access, enhances liquidity, and strengthens visibility among international institutional investors. The joint efforts of both stock exchanges have created growth opportunities for new participants in the EuroBridge segment, where Sirma is listed.

Tsvetan Alexiev, CEO of Sirma Group Holding, stated:

"Frankfurt offers the perfect combination of technologically savvy investors, close proximity to our core DACH and Western European markets, and stringent governance standards that align seamlessly with our philosophy. It serves as an ideal platform for enhancing Sirma's global visibility during this crucial growth phase. This is a defining moment for Sirma and reinforces our decision to take a bold step forward into one of Europe's most established financial centers. We view this as a positive signal for international investors and for Bulgarian companies ready to compete on the global stage."

Manyu Moravenov, CEO of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, commented:

"Sirma's dual listing is a significant achievement not only for the company but also for the entire Bulgarian capital market. This milestone shows that Bulgarian companies can successfully compete on the European stage while maintaining strong connections to their home market. We are proud that Sirma has chosen to continue its relationship with the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) as it expands internationally, taking advantage of opportunities available under the EuroBridge segment and our strong partnership with the Deutsche Börse.

Looking ahead, we expect Bulgaria’s path toward the euro area to further strengthen investor confidence and visibility, encouraging more Bulgarian companies to attract international interest and access broader pools of capital. EuroBridge has already established itself as a reliable route for leading companies seeking global investors. We look forward to supporting the company's ongoing growth and success in both markets.”

Caroline von Linsingen, Head of IPO & Growth Financing at Deutsche Börse, added:

"We are excited to welcome Sirma Group Holding to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This dual listing highlights the integration of European capital markets and Frankfurt's role as a gateway for innovative European companies. We are proud that our platform can support Sirma by enhancing the company’s visibility and liquidity across Europe and beyond.”

A European Technology Group at Scale

Sirma enters the Frankfurt market as an established European technology group with more than 800 employees and a distinctive heritage as an early AI innovator. Since 1992, the company has developed AI-powered software to address complex enterprise challenges across highly regulated industries. This decades-long focus on intelligent automation, data analytics, and decision-support systems has created a robust foundation for the company's current enterprise AI platform offerings.

In 2025, Sirma generated consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 66 million, with 43% recurring revenue, a testament to the mission-critical nature of its AI-powered solutions, and the long-term relationships it maintains with enterprise clients. As of late January 2026, the company's market capitalization stood at around EUR 77 million. The share price delivered 94% growth in 2025, rising from EUR 0.50 to EUR 0.97, with momentum continuing into 2026, reaching EUR 1.29 on January 30.

The dual listing provides access to a broader analyst base and institutional investors who understand enterprise software economics and recurring revenue models. Sirma offers a de-risked entry point into European enterprise AI technology, differentiated by over three decades of proven AI implementation experience, a decade of audited financials as a public company, diversified revenue streams across multiple sectors, and continued investment in next-generation enterprise AI platform modernization.

###

About Sirma Group Holding

Founded in 1992, Sirma Group Holding (Sirma) is a trusted software technology partner that has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence technologies since its inception. With over 33 years of experience and more than 800 experts, Sirma combines deep vertical knowledge with cutting-edge AI to power the industries the world relies on. The company specializes in custom software development, system integration, and IT consulting, with deep expertise in banking, insurance, healthcare, transportation, logistics, retail, travel and hospitality, and the public sector.

Its AI-driven solutions turn complex data into actionable insights, driving growth and efficiency for hundreds of clients worldwide. Headquartered in Sofia and now dual-listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange [BSE: SIRM] and Frankfurt Stock Exchange [FSE: SIRM], Sirma operates globally through offices in the USA, UK, Germany, Albania, Romania, Brazil, and the UAE.

 

Trading Information

Ticker: SIRM | WKN: A142WT | ISIN: BG1100032140

Exchange: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) | Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE)

Investor & Media Contacts

Stanislav Tanushev

Director Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com | ir@sirma.com

Svetlana Kanazireva

PR Director

Svetlana.kanazireva@sirma.com | Press: press@sirma.com

Alexander Alexandrov

Managing Director

manager@crossroadsbulgaria.com

Crossroads Bulgaria, PR agency

 

Website: https://sirma.com

Investor Relations: https://investors.sirma.com/en

 

 

 

 

 

Additional features:

File: CEO of Sirma
File: DB Sirma
File: Sirma BD

24.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2280704

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280704  24.02.2026 CET/CEST

