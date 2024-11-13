|
EQS-News: Shelly on a continuous growth path in the nine-month period 2024
Shelly on a continuous growth path in the nine-month period 2024
Note: The equity ratio and cash comparison relate to the reporting dates 30 September 2024 and 31 December 2023. The figures for the nine-month period 2024 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.
With an equity ratio of 88.7% as at 30 September 2024, the Shelly Group has a solid balance sheet (31 December 2023: 85.8%). Here, the net result contributed to the increase in equity. At the same time, total liabilities decreased by 8.1%.
With a cash outflow of EUR 1.4 million (BGN 2.7 million), cash flow from operating activities in the nine-month period of 2024 reflects in particular a targeted increase in working capital from the Company's own funds to strengthen growth momentum. The corresponding increase in inventories and advance payments for production was offset by an overall improvement in receivables management. Improved planning using the newly implemented SAP system, increasing economies of scale in procurement and faster inventory turnover, as well as more efficient deliveries and shorter payment terms, are expected to contribute to an optimization of working capital from 2025 onwards. The cash flow from investing activities reflects investments in research and development as well as the acquisition of a further 16% in Shelly Tech (GOAP), the acquisition of a further 50% in Shelly Asia Ltd, and the sale of the former office building (Shelly Properties). The cash flow from financing activities was attributable in particular to the dividend payment and the repayment of financial liabilities. Cash and cash equivalents decreased accordingly to EUR 11.4 million (BGN 22.3 million) as of 30 September 2024 compared to EUR 15.7 million (BGN 30.7 million) as of 31 December 2023. The Shelly Group has a solid capital and financial structure for further growth.
After the end of the reporting period, Shelly Group successfully held its first Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt/Main on 5 November 2024 with over 50 institutional investors, analysts and press representatives in attendance. In addition, more than 150 capital market participants and shareholders from around the world joined via live stream. At the Capital Markets Day, Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch explained how the Shelly Group is revolutionizing the smart building solutions market, showed how Shelly products are winning over the hearts and homes of customers, outlined the business strategy and growth drivers, as well as the capital market strategy and long-term perspective until 2030. Various growth initiatives are expected to contribute to this, such as economies of scale in procurement and sales, as well as an increase in market share by expanding the product portfolio, geographic reach and market segments for professional and DIY (do-it-yourself) users. By the end of 2026, Shelly Group expects to be able to achieve a turnover of around EUR 200 million and an EBIT of EUR 50 million.
For the current financial year 2024, the Board of Directors confirms its expectation of revenue growth to EUR 105.0 million (BGN 205.4 million) and an increase in EBIT to EUR 26.0 million (BGN 50.9 million). In the past financial year 2023, revenue amounted to EUR 74.9 million (BGN 146.5 million) and EBIT to EUR 19.1 million (BGN 37.4 million).
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 9M 2024 results by means of a webcast presentation on 14 November 2024, 09.00 CET (10.00 EET). The webcast/call will be held in English.
The unaudited nine-month report is available under Publications/Financial Results on the Company's website at corporate.shelly.com.
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
