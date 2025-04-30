EQS-News: Shelly Group SE Expands Capital Markets Activities: New Investors Report and Exclusive Corporate Field Trip in Sofia

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group SE Expands Capital Markets Activities: New Investors Report and Exclusive Corporate Field Trip in Sofia



30.04.2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Sofia / Munich, 30 April 2025 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, is expanding its capital markets communication efforts, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and proactive engagement with investors. With the launch of a new Investors Report and an exclusive corporate field trip for institutional investors, analysts, and financial journalists, the Company aims to deepen its dialogue with current and potential investors while enhancing the comparability of its financial metrics. These initiatives are part of Shelly Group’s long-term strategy to increase its visibility in global capital markets. The Company already generates the majority of its revenue outside of Bulgaria.



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group SE: “With our new Investors Report, we are strengthening our capital markets-focused approach while providing a high degree of transparency and clarity to the international investment community. Investors expect quick access to relevant information, structured reporting on business performance, and reliable forecasts. This new format is designed to deliver exactly that. Our goal is to go beyond regulatory requirements and provide true insight into our strategy, mindset, and operations.”



International Standards – International Investors

The new Investors Report complements Shelly Group’s existing financial disclosures. It aims to provide a deeper understanding of the Company’s business model, financial metrics, and strategic direction. The report follows internationally recognized structures and formats, presents the audited IFRS financial statements in euros, and includes detailed business performance analysis and qualified forward-looking statements.

While Shelly Group’s audited financial reports are already available in English, their structure, level of detail, and formatting adhere to EU-compliant reporting requirements applicable in Bulgaria. In addition, reporting is conducted in Bulgarian lev (BGN). The exchange rate is fixed at 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN, as Bulgaria has been a member of the Exchange Rate Mechanism II (ERM II) since 10 July 2020, and is expected to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026. Despite the stable exchange rate, investors, analysts, and financial media must currently convert all key figures themselves – an additional step that complicates analysis and limits comparability.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Shelly Group SE: “Our technology is internationally successful – and now we are aligning our communication strategy accordingly. The new Investors Report makes our financial and corporate information more accessible and easier to understand. With our upcoming field trip, we also want to demonstrate what makes Shelly unique: short paths between ideas and execution, a deep understanding of customer needs, and a strong innovation culture. Those who visit us in Sofia will witness technology development up close and get a feel for the energy that drives our business forward. We firmly believe: the closer investors are to our day-to-day operations, the clearer the long-term potential of our business model becomes.”



Corporate Field Trip Offers On-Site Insights

On 22–23 May 2025, the Company is hosting an exclusive corporate field trip in Sofia. Institutional investors, analysts, and financial journalists are invited to experience Shelly Group’s work culture and innovation process firsthand – from product ideation and R&D to production planning and logistics.

The event will begin with a tour of the logistics center, followed by a walk-through of the Company’s new headquarters in the heart of Sofia. Bulgarian snacks will be served throughout the program. The day will conclude with a joint dinner. An optional guided city tour of Sofia is planned for the following day. Airport pick-up service will be provided.



Corporate Field Trip

Please register in English with Ms. Petya Dimitrova at: petya.dimitrova@shelly.com.



Investors Report

The first Investors Report is available on the Company’s website at: https://corporate.shelly.com/publications/financial-results/.



For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.



