30.04.2025 16:45:02
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE Expands Capital Markets Activities: New Investors Report and Exclusive Corporate Field Trip in Sofia
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shelly Group SE Expands Capital Markets Activities: New Investors Report and Exclusive Corporate Field Trip in Sofia
The new Investors Report complements Shelly Group’s existing financial disclosures. It aims to provide a deeper understanding of the Company’s business model, financial metrics, and strategic direction. The report follows internationally recognized structures and formats, presents the audited IFRS financial statements in euros, and includes detailed business performance analysis and qualified forward-looking statements.
While Shelly Group’s audited financial reports are already available in English, their structure, level of detail, and formatting adhere to EU-compliant reporting requirements applicable in Bulgaria. In addition, reporting is conducted in Bulgarian lev (BGN). The exchange rate is fixed at 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN, as Bulgaria has been a member of the Exchange Rate Mechanism II (ERM II) since 10 July 2020, and is expected to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026. Despite the stable exchange rate, investors, analysts, and financial media must currently convert all key figures themselves – an additional step that complicates analysis and limits comparability.
On 22–23 May 2025, the Company is hosting an exclusive corporate field trip in Sofia. Institutional investors, analysts, and financial journalists are invited to experience Shelly Group’s work culture and innovation process firsthand – from product ideation and R&D to production planning and logistics.
The event will begin with a tour of the logistics center, followed by a walk-through of the Company’s new headquarters in the heart of Sofia. Bulgarian snacks will be served throughout the program. The day will conclude with a joint dinner. An optional guided city tour of Sofia is planned for the following day. Airport pick-up service will be provided.
Please register in English with Ms. Petya Dimitrova at: petya.dimitrova@shelly.com.
The first Investors Report is available on the Company’s website at: https://corporate.shelly.com/publications/financial-results/.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
30.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2128114
