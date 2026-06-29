EQS-News: Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.13 per share – shareholders approve all agenda items

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.13 per share – shareholders approve all agenda items



29.06.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST

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Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.13 per share – shareholders approve all agenda items



Sofia / Munich, 29 June 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, today approved the proposal of the Board of Directors and resolved to distribute a gross dividend of EUR 0.13 per share. A total of approximately EUR 2.36 million will be distributed. The dividend will be paid in euro within 60 days following the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders entered in the register on the 14th day after the meeting will be entitled to receive the dividend.

All resolutions proposed under the agenda items were adopted by the Annual General Meeting. The members of the Board of Directors were discharged by the shareholders for the past financial year.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.

In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States, and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.



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