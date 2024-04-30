|
30.04.2024 17:00:13
EQS-News: Shelly Group convenes Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group AD
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Shelly Group convenes Annual General Meeting
https://corporate.shelly.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2024/.
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1892391
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1892391 30.04.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shs
|
17:00
|EQS-News: Shelly Group convenes Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
17:00
|EQS-News: Shelly Group beruft ordentliche Hauptversammlung ein (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group AD: Handelsaufnahme auf XETRA erschließt breitere Investorenbasis (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group AD: Inclusion in trading on XETRA opens up broader investor base (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD tradable on XETRA (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD auf XETRA handelbar (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Smart Control App in ausgewählten Audi-Modellen verfügbar (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shs
Invest 2024: Gold und Silber Aussichten | BX Swiss TV
Welche Themen waren für private Anlegerinnen und Anleger auf der INVEST 2024 besonders relevant? Wie sind die Aussichten für Gold und Silber?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss von der diesjährigen Finanz-Messe INVEST.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI-Anleger zurückhaltend: Schweizer Aktienmarkt mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt nach -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- Anleger in Asien letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nach unten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. An den grössten Börsen in Asien war die Entwicklung uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}