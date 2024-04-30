Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: Shelly Group convenes Annual General Meeting

Allterco AD Registered Shs
68.00 BGN 0.00%
EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Shelly Group convenes Annual General Meeting

30.04.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group convenes Annual General Meeting

Sofia / Munich, 30 April 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company“), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes its Annual General Meeting to be held on 4 June 2024 at 10.00 CEST / 11.00 EEST in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Further information can be found at:

https://corporate.shelly.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2024/.

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1892391

 
End of News EQS News Service

1892391  30.04.2024 CET/CEST

