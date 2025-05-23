Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2025 19:04:14

EQS-News: Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting

23.05.2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting

 

Ahrensburg, May 23, 2025 - The Management Board of Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today hosted its Annual General Meeting at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

The Annual General Meeting voted by a large majority on the following topics:

  • Appropriation of retained earnings for the 2024 financial year
  • Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board for the 2024 financial year
  • Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year
  • Election of the auditor and the Group auditor for the 2025 financial year and the auditor for the 2025 sustainability report
  • Election to the Supervisory Board - Election of Lennart Schulenburg
  • Approval of the audited remuneration report for the 2024 financial year
  • Approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board
  • Amendment of Article 12 of the Articles of Association (Remuneration) and on the remuneration of Supervisory Board members including the remuneration system

Mr. Lennart Schulenburg was re-elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. Mr. Norbert Basler will continue to hold the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board and will be represented by Mr. Horst W. Garbrecht.

The details of the vote, the presentation of the Annual General Meeting and all other information relating to this topic can be found on the company's website at:https://www.baslerweb.com/de-de/investoren/hauptversammlung/2025/.

-------------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application problems and develops customized products and solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

 

Contact:

Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

23.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2144880

 
End of News EQS News Service

2144880  23.05.2025 CET/CEST