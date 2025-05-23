EQS-News: Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting



23.05.2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting

Ahrensburg, May 23, 2025 - The Management Board of Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today hosted its Annual General Meeting at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

The Annual General Meeting voted by a large majority on the following topics:

Appropriation of retained earnings for the 2024 financial year

Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board for the 2024 financial year

Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year

Election of the auditor and the Group auditor for the 2025 financial year and the auditor for the 2025 sustainability report

Election to the Supervisory Board - Election of Lennart Schulenburg

Approval of the audited remuneration report for the 2024 financial year

Approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board

Amendment of Article 12 of the Articles of Association (Remuneration) and on the remuneration of Supervisory Board members including the remuneration system

Mr. Lennart Schulenburg was re-elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. Mr. Norbert Basler will continue to hold the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board and will be represented by Mr. Horst W. Garbrecht.

The details of the vote, the presentation of the Annual General Meeting and all other information relating to this topic can be found on the company's website at:https://www.baslerweb.com/de-de/investoren/hauptversammlung/2025/.

Basler AG is a leading international and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application problems and develops customized products and solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:

Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com