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Fraport Aktie 1234108 / DE0005773303

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28.05.2026 13:12:23

EQS-News: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

Fraport
64.85 CHF -0.69%
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EQS-News: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

28.05.2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For the implementation of this year’s employee participation program the Executive Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (ISIN DE0005773303) decided to buy back own shares through the stock exchange. To fulfill all claims up to 75,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.081 percent of the capital stock) will be bought back.

The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 2 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act). It serves solely to fulfil the obligations arising from the employee share capital program of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 5,200,000.

The share buyback will begin on 01 June 2026 and will be completed by 30 June 2026. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbour rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, that means, on the average daily trading volume in April 2026.

Contact:

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Florian Fuchs
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
Airportring
60547 Frankfurt am Main

Tel. +49 69 690-74844
Fax +49 69 690-74843
E-Mail: investor.relations@fraport.de
 

28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 44
Fax: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 43
E-mail: investor.relations@fraport.de
Internet: www.fraport.com
ISIN: DE0005773303
WKN: 577330
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2335214

 
End of News EQS News Service

2335214  28.05.2026 CET/CEST

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