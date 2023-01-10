SMI 11'213 0.6%  SPI 14'378 0.7%  Dow 33'518 -0.3%  DAX 14'793 1.3%  Euro 0.9890 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'069 1.3%  Gold 1'873 0.0%  Bitcoin 15'851 0.1%  Dollar 0.9215 0.0%  Öl 79.5 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim verstärkt sich mit Übernahme italienischer Nicem im ESG-Bereich
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Die Unternehmensgeschichte der Rheinischen Metallwaren- und Maschinenfabrik Aktiengesellschaft
BYD holt bei Auslieferungen deutlich auf: Gefahr für Platzhirsch Tesla?
Inflation auf dem Rückzug: BlackRock bleibt gegenüber Inflationsziel der Fed dennoch vorsichtig
Munich Re rechnet 2022 mit hohem Niveau bei Naturkatastrophenschäden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

SFC Energy Aktie [Valor: 2508489 / ISIN: DE0007568578]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.01.2023 07:30:19

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order from Canadian oil company worth more than CAD 5.3 million

SFC Energy
23.53 CHF 0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order from Canadian oil company worth more than CAD 5.3 million

10.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order from Canadian oil company worth more than CAD 5.3 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 10, 2023 SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, secured another follow-up order from a Canadian oil producer for the supply of fully integrated frequency converters (VFDs). The order amounts to more than CAD 5.3 million and will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in fiscal year 2023. Already in October 2022, the customer from the Canadian province of Alberta ordered VFDs from SFC Energy with a total value of more than CAD 10 million.

The VFD systems operate electric pumps (ESPs) for oil production. The unique integration capabilities and specific ESP VFD firmware significantly reduce installation and operating costs. The VFDs only deliver the amount of energy to the ESP drives that they need to operate. This noticeably improves efficiency, as the VFDs make the motors much more effective and energy efficient. This optimizes pump operation, extends motor life and ensures more efficient pump run times. In addition, the VFDs reduce the customer's carbon footprint.

From his practical experience, our customer knows about the advantages of the fully integrated frequency converters and the renewed order shows the high level of satisfaction with our efficient energy control systems. For the customer it pays off twice: On the one hand he improves his CO2 balance with the VFDs from SFC Energy, on the other hand he benefits economically to a high degree. We are pleased that with our almost 30 years of experience in VFDs we can provide our customer with an ideal power management solution for his applications, says Hans Pol, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 60,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).
 

SFC Press Contact:
Marc Bächle
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: pr@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

SFC IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com


10.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530615

 
End of News EQS News Service

1530615  10.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530615&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.01.23 Qualcomm und Salesforce kooperieren
09.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 29.50% p.a. auf Credit Suisse, Idorsia und 55% Barriere
09.01.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 17.000 Dollar – US-Inflation im Blick
09.01.23 Marktüberblick: Dollar schwächelt nach Konjunkturdaten
09.01.23 SMI startet freundlich ins neue Jahr
06.01.23 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Starker Jahresauftakt / LVMH - Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch?
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'661.01 19.35 BRSSMU
Short 11'903.72 13.52 GWSSMU
Short 12'346.54 8.84 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'212.57 09.01.2023 17:31:20
Long 10'776.98 19.69 MVSSMU
Long 10'490.06 13.36 ALSSMU
Long 10'078.28 8.98 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Aktie in Rot: Schweizerische Nationalbank mit massivem Jahresverlust - Keine Gewinnausschüttung
NEL ASA Aktie News: Hausse bei NEL ASA am Vormittag
CS-Aktie steigt deutlich: Credit Suisse will wohl gerichtlich gegen Insolvenzverwalter der Greensill Bank vorgehen
Santhera-Aktie weit im Plus: FDA nimmt Zulassungsantrag von Santhera und Reveragen entgegen
Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Molecular Partners und Novartis planen engere Zusammenarbeit - Molecular Partners-Aktie springt an
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Montagvormittag mit sattem Kursplus
Analysten von Goldman Sachs sehen bei der langfristigen Performance Gold vor Bitcoin
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Asiens Märkte steigen letztlich - Feiertag in Japan
Rezession kann vermieden werden: Jim Cramer sieht Anzeichen für Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Trader prognostizieren, dass diese neue Kryptowährung nächste Woche um 750 % explodiert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.