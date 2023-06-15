EQS-News: SFC Energy AG and ZeroAlpha Solutions received call-off orders of framework agreement with NATO Support and Procurement Agency

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG and ZeroAlpha Solutions received call-off orders of framework agreement with NATO Support and Procurement Agency



15.06.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG and ZeroAlpha Solutions received call-off orders of framework agreement with NATO Support and Procurement Agency

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 15, 2023 SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has reached the call-off milestone of more than one million euros for JENNY and EMILY series direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs) and associated power managers through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the procurement organization of NATO member states for equipment and services. The purchaser of the DMFCs is ZeroAlpha Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of communications, information management and sustainable energy solutions for defense and security customers, acting on behalf of NSPA and its partner nations.

The framework contract of ZeroAlpha Solutions, signed in summer 2022, comprises a total value of approx. EUR 10 million and runs until the end of 2026. Within this period, NATO member states will be able to call off SFC fuel cell systems JENNY 600S, JENNY 1200 and EMILY 3000 as well as the Power Manager 3G via the NSPA platform. The British Ministry of Defence, along with other NATO Allies, has already made use of this and orders for SFC power generators have exceeded one million euros. In addition, the contract with ZeroAlpha includes a fixed quota of SFC power solutions to be called off annually.

NSPA fulfills the procurement function for air-, land- and sea-based equipment and services, as well as for the cyber and space sectors, in accordance with the requirements of the NATO member states. These range from aircraft, helicopters and unmanned systems, to the provision of supplies such as fuel, spare parts and ammunition, to services such as radar maintenance and in the areas of infrastructure, transport and catering.

The portable JENNY fuel cell series with a nominal power of up to 50 W and the mobile or stationary EMILY 3000 with a nominal power of 125 W produce environmentally friendly, stable, and almost heat-free electricity for electrical devices or charging batteries. The EMILY version can also provide onboard power for vehicles without the engine running. Further advantages compared to fossil power generators: both energy solutions use methanol sparingly, significantly reducing operating costs. Furthermore, both SFC power generators are extremely durable and thus ideally suited for field use.

"The NSPA contract provides an easy access for new customers to our product offering. We thank our long term parter ZeroAlpha for this enhanced market access, says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"The NSPA platform offers NATO member states safe, robust and field-proven equipment. The power generation solutions of the JENNY and EMILY series meet these requirements, which is why our choice for the DMFCs immediately fell on SFC Energy. We are happy to have SFC Energy as a reliable partner on our side in the years to come," says Stewart Burton, CEO of ZeroAlpha Solutions Ltd.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 60,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC IR and Press Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com