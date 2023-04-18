SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'845 -0.1%  Dow 33'987 0.3%  DAX 15'790 -0.1%  Euro 0.9821 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'368 -0.5%  Gold 2'001 0.3%  Bitcoin 26'554 0.4%  Dollar 0.8978 -0.1%  Öl 85.1 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Goldpreis: Warten auf Fed-Statements
Ausblick: Ericsson legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Sika-Aktie: Sika startet mit Umsatzrückgang ins Jahr 2023
Ausblick: IBM stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Sika41879292Adecco1213860ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
SFC Energy Aktie [Valor: 2508489 / ISIN: DE0007568578]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2023 07:30:07

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG and Johnson Matthey expand their strategic partnership to focus on hydrogen fuel cells and conclude technology transfer for direct methanol fuel cell systems

SFC Energy
20.15 CHF -2.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Letter of Intent
SFC Energy AG and Johnson Matthey expand their strategic partnership to focus on hydrogen fuel cells and conclude technology transfer for direct methanol fuel cell systems

18.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG and Johnson Matthey expand their strategic partnership to focus on hydrogen fuel cells and conclude technology transfer for direct methanol fuel cell systems

  • Accelerating the hydrogen economy through joint research and intention to work together in the field of hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications
  • SFC acquires Johnson Matthey assets and technology for the production of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) Increased value-added share of direct methanol fuel cells from SFC
  • Start of MEA series production for DMFCs in the fourth quarter of 2023

Brunnthal/Munich, April 18, 2023 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578, SFC), a leading supplier of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, and Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, have extended their strategic hydrogen partnership with the aim of accelerating joint value creation in the fast-growing hydrogen fuel cell market. Under this partnership, JM commits to developing and supplying proton exchange membrane components (PEMs) for the H2-PEM stack developed by SFC Energy, the core of the SFC hydrogen fuel cell. With more than 60,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC is expanding its range of higher-power hydrogen fuel cells for stationary markets.

The long-term collaboration between SFC and JM has to date centered around the supply of components for SFC's direct methanol fuel cell systems (DMFC). Now, SFC and JM have entered into a technology transfer agreement, contractually agreeing that SFC Energy will acquire Johnson Matthey's assets and technology for the production of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs) at SFC's new development and production site near Swindon, UK. Thus, SFC Energy expands its core competencies by adding DMFC membrane technology and will be able to produce the essential fuel cell components itself in the future. In this way, SFC Energy secures a stable supply chain and significantly increases the value-added share for methanol fuel cells by integrating component production. SFC Energy will thus also take over the upcoming developments of the DMFC MEA to make processes more efficient and to implement material savings and cost efficiencies. SFC Energy plans to start series production in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition, both companies have entered into a long-term supply agreement in which JM commits to supply catalysts for DMFC fuel cells to SFC Energy for at least five years. In this way, SFC Energy creates price stability and secures its high-quality standards over a long-term period.

Looking to the future, SFC and JM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) detailing their intention to work together in the field of hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications, where PEM components will be developed under a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with the intent that JM supplies these components for at least five years.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG, says: "We have now been given the opportunity by Johnson Matthey to obtain assets and technology for the production of components for DMFCs. This is not something that can be taken for granted and is evidence of a strong partnership that has been in place for about 20 years. We are expanding our fuel cell competencies and will benefit greatly from the agreement with the target of cost reduction and further performance enhancement. We are pleased that Johnson Matthey will continue to be at our side. The long-term supply of catalysts for DMFC and the agreement to work on hydrogen PEM components shows that we are convinced of the quality of Johnson Matthey and will continue to rely on this proven partnership. With the agreements now in place, we will be able to master decarbonization faster and more consistently and further advance hydrogen fuel cell technology."

Mark Wilson, Chief Executive of Hydrogen Technologies at Johnson Matthey, says: "The evolution of our partnership with SFC Energy to focus on PEM components demonstrates how our technology, manufacturing capabilities, and expertise make us ideal long-term partners for our customers. It is an important step in the implementation of our strategy."

Hydrogen fuel cell-powered generators are an ultra-low carbon alternative to those powered by fossil fuels. They provide all the same advantages as diesel-powered generators in terms of fast start-up times and can supply a wide range of power requirements, but have zero emissions. SFC has been successfully focussing on the market for backup and off-grid power supplies for industrial, public security and private customers and has built a leading market position.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With its Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business areas, SFC Energy AG is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The company sells its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 60,000 fuel cells to date. Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, the company operates production sites in the Netherlands, Romania and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and has been part of the SDAX selection index since 2022 (WKN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

 

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies, catalysing the net zero transition. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low-emission transport, energy, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planets natural resources. Today, about 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information visit www.matthey.com

 

SFC IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

 

SFC Press Contact:
Marc Bächle
Phone +49 89 125 09 03-32
Email: pr@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com

 

Johnson Matthey Contact:
Phone: +44 207 269 8001
Email: jmpr@matthey.com
Web: matthey.com
 

 


18.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1608431

 
End of News EQS News Service

1608431  18.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SFC Energy AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
30.03.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
06.03.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
27.02.23 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
16.02.23 SFC Energy Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.11.21 SFC Energy Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich China im ersten Quartal des Jahres entwickelt und welche Bedeutung haben Rohstoffe, insbesondere Kupfer für das Land?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Omar Sharif, Investment Solutions / Marex Financial Products – London im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China und warum besonders Kupfer wichtig ist | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Startschuss in die Quartalssaison
17.04.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.04.2023
17.04.23 SMI nimmt wichtige Hürde
17.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Berichtssaison hat Überraschungspotenzial
14.04.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Netflix, Spotify
14.04.23 Vielfalt im eigenen Land
13.04.23 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
13.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Rohstoffen für China und warum besonders Kupfer wichtig ist | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'746.08 19.86 PRSSMU
Short 11'985.15 13.89 A0SSMU
Short 12'437.50 8.91 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'311.76 17.04.2023 17:31:33
Long 10'844.63 19.02 XQSSMU
Long 10'607.51 13.64 XASSMU
Long 10'141.18 8.81 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analyst prognostiziert grossen Kurssprung bei Ripple
UBS-Aktie tiefer: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung zum Kauf von US-Töchter der CS - Zwei Klagen von CS-Obligationären
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt deutlich: Relief erweitert Patentantrag für RLF-100
Aktien-Stratege: Zinssenkung kommt später als erwartet - was das für den Aktienmarkt bedeutet
Roche-Aktie steigt: Weitere Daten zu Tecentriq plus Avastin veröffentlicht
Äusserst seltener Börsenindikator schlägt an - Setzt sich die Rally fort?
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re gibt am Montagmittag ab
Warten auf frische Impulse von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag im Plus
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re gibt am Nachmittag ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten