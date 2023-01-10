SMI 11'213 0.6%  SPI 14'378 0.7%  Dow 33'518 -0.3%  DAX 14'793 1.3%  Euro 0.9890 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'069 1.3%  Gold 1'873 0.0%  Bitcoin 15'851 0.1%  Dollar 0.9215 0.0%  Öl 79.5 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim verstärkt sich mit Übernahme italienischer Nicem im ESG-Bereich
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Die Unternehmensgeschichte der Rheinischen Metallwaren- und Maschinenfabrik Aktiengesellschaft
BYD holt bei Auslieferungen deutlich auf: Gefahr für Platzhirsch Tesla?
Inflation auf dem Rückzug: BlackRock bleibt gegenüber Inflationsziel der Fed dennoch vorsichtig
Munich Re rechnet 2022 mit hohem Niveau bei Naturkatastrophenschäden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Mutares Aktie [Valor: 43469302 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.01.2023 07:30:14

EQS-News: Second exit in 2023: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Lacroix + Kress GmbH to Superior Essex

Mutares
20.20 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Second exit in 2023: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Lacroix + Kress GmbH to Superior Essex

10.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Second exit in 2023: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Lacroix + Kress GmbH to Superior Essex

Munich, 10 January 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Lacroix + Kress GmbH to Superior Essex Global LLC. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Lacroix + Kress is the leading oxygen free copper drawing manufacturer in Europe. The Germany based company employs approximately 250 employees at its two manufacturing sites in Bramsche and Neunburg vorm Wald and serves customers in several industries such as the Automotive industry and general industrial applications. Lacroix + Kress distinguishes itself in the market through high quality oxygen free copper and its unique manufacturing capabilities.

After the acquisition in November 2020 from Nexans, the successful repositioning led by Fatmir Veselaj, former Managing Director of Lacroix + Kress and current Head of Operations at Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, was primarily based on working capital improvement, smart pricing implementation during the energy crisis and setting up sustainable standalone structures.

The sale of Lacroix + Kress to Superior Essex follows Mutares best new owner approach and enables a vertical integration of the two businesses. Superior Essex, a subsidiary of the South Korean LS Group, operating in Germany under the company Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire, is very well positioned in the market and one of the leading global manufacturers of magnet wire. 

I am very pleased to announce our second successful exit in 2023 with the sale of Lacroix + Kress. We believe that Superior Essex can leverage significant synergies not only due to the already strong business relationship between the two companies but also due to their shared local presence in Central Europe, comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - mailto:gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Matthieu Meunier - matthieu.meunier@clai2.com / +33 06 26 59 49 05


10.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530651

 
End of News EQS News Service

1530651  10.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530651&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Mutares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten