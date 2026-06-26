Schweizer Electronic Aktie 1218002 / DE0005156236
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26.06.2026 13:00:03
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation
|
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation
Schramberg / India, June 26, 2026 – Schweizer Electronic AG and ILJIN Electronics (India) Pvt. Limited, part of the Amber Group, intend to enter into a strategic cooperation in the field of printed circuit boards. ILJIN Electronics operates its bare PCB business through its subsidiaries with the cooperation specifically focussed on Ascent Circuits.
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).
About ILJIN Electronics
Additional features:
File: The parties of Amber Group, ILJIN Electronics (India) Pvt. Limited and Schweizer Electronic AG.
26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstrasse 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-399
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2354316
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2354316 26.06.2026 CET/CEST
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