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Schweizer Electronic Aktie 1218002 / DE0005156236

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26.06.2026 13:00:03

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation

Schweizer Electronic
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EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation (news with additional features)

26.06.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation

Schramberg / India, June 26, 2026 – Schweizer Electronic AG and ILJIN Electronics (India) Pvt. Limited, part of the Amber Group, intend to enter into a strategic cooperation in the field of printed circuit boards. ILJIN Electronics operates its bare PCB business through its subsidiaries with the cooperation specifically focussed on Ascent Circuits.

The planned cooperation will combine Schweizer’s long-standing experience in automotive and industrial PCB applications with Ascent Circuits’ manufacturing footprint and expansion plans in India. It will create additional value for customers in European and US region by strengthening supply-chain resilience, broadening sourcing options and preparing a structured path toward future technology capabilities.

In the first phase, the partners will focus on selected standard automotive and industrial PCB applications based on existing manufacturing capabilities. In parallel, the cooperation will prepare a step-by-step roadmap toward more complex multilayer and HDI applications as future Indian capacities become available.

A key element of the cooperation will be the alignment of customer requirements, technical capabilities, capacity needs and commercial competitiveness. High quality, qualification and process standards will also play an important role in order to meet the expectations of demanding automotive and industrial customers.

The partners also intend to evaluate selected future growth areas in other industries where the cooperation can create long-term customer value.

The cooperation reflects the increasing importance of diversified, reliable and geopolitically resilient supply chains in the global electronics industry. For customers, it will offer additional options in a changing market environment. For both companies, it represents an opportunity to combine complementary strengths and build a scalable platform for future growth.

 

About SCHWEIZER
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, and its close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation & Defence, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

 

About ILJIN Electronics
ILJIN Electronics is an Amber Group company and a specialist in high-precision electronics manufacturing services. The company provides end-to-end solutions across PCB manufacturing, PCB assembly, box build, power electronics and industrial automation. ILJIN serves customers in sectors including smart electronics, automotive, consumer durables, telecom, healthcare, industrial, renewable energy, aerospace and defence, combining manufacturing expertise with advanced engineering and scalable production capabilities.


For further information please contact:
Anthea Luppold
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstrasse 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-321
E-mail: anthea.luppold@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr

Additional features:

File: The parties of Amber Group, ILJIN Electronics (India) Pvt. Limited and Schweizer Electronic AG.

26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstrasse 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-399
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2354316

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354316  26.06.2026 CET/CEST

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