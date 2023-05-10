Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'546 -0.4%  SPI 15'240 -0.3%  Dow 33'562 -0.2%  DAX 15'955 0.0%  Euro 0.9767 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'323 -0.6%  Gold 2'028 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'592 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8905 0.0%  Öl 77.0 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Volatiles Marktumfeld bleibt: Bei welchen heimischen Werten sieht die BLKB-Anlagechefin Potenzial?
TUI-Aktie: Mehr Reisebuchungen und höhere Preise stimmen optimistisch
GAM-Aktie: Anteilseiger intervenieren gegen Übernahmeangebot von Liontrust
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Addex-Aktie: Partner Janssen erhält positives Feedback zu Epilepsie-Kandidat
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Relief Therapeutics10019113Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Valiant1478650ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Schweizer Electronic Aktie [Valor: 1218002 / ISIN: DE0005156236]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2023 08:00:29

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Positive business development in the first quarter of 2023

Schweizer Electronic
3.88 CHF -70.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Schweizer Electronic AG: Positive business development in the first quarter of 2023

10.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG: Positive business development in the first quarter of 2023

  • Incoming orders up by one third compared to the same quarter of the previous year
  • Sales up 6.8 percent in the first quarter
  • Positive EBITDA - strong increase in Group profitability excluding China
  • Forecast for 2023 confirmed

Schramberg, May 10, 2023 - The SCHWEIZER-Group had a good start to the current year. Orders, sales and results have improved considerably. Excluding Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) (SEC"), which is hold for sale, a clear turnaround in results was achieved. SCHWEIZER is increasingly benefiting from the mega-trends of electromobility, automation and autonomous driving. The first quarter still includes the fully consolidated results of Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

The Order book increased to 254.8 million euros at the end of the quarter, which corresponds to an increase of +29.8 percent as of 31.03.2022 or +8.7 percent compared to the end of the year (31.12.2022: 234.4 million euros). Incoming orders amounted to 55.4 million euros in the first quarter of 2023 and increased accordingly by +32.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2022: 41.7 million euros).

The Turnover of the SCHWEIZER-Group amounted to 37.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: 34.8 million euros). This corresponds to an increase of +6.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Sales to automotive customers amounted to 24.9 million euros (Q1 2022: 24.1 million euros), an increase of 3.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Automotive customers represented 67 percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: 69 percent), while at the same time the share of revenue from industrial customers increased to 26 percent (Q1 2022: 23 percent).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to +0.4 million euros (Q1 2022: -2.1 million euros). The EBITDA ratio was +1.0 percent, compared to a negative ratio of -6.0 percent in the previous year. In the Group excluding China, EBITDA of +3.4 million euros was achieved (Q1 2022: +1.7 million euros) and thus doubled.

The Equity was still burdened by the consolidated Chinese subsidiary ("SEC") in the first quarter and amounted to -12.7 million euros as at 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: -8.8 million euros). The change was mainly due to the net loss of the Chinese subsidiary in the first quarter of the year amounting to -5.3 million euros, whereas the Group excluding China generated a consolidated net profit of +1.3 million euros in the first quarter. The effect of the majority disposal in SEC will take effect on 1 May 2023, which will lead to positive earnings effects and an improvement in the balance sheet structure of the SCHWEIZER Group.

Forecast confirmed
The management confirms the forecast given in the context of the publication of the 2022 business figures and expects a significant improvement in the profit margins. With an EBITDA ratio of between +4 and +6 percent (2022: -9.4 percent) and a return to solid balance sheet ratios. The effects of the deconsolidation of SEC, which is due in the second quarter, cannot yet be precisely quantified, so that both positive and negative effects may arise from this.

  

About SCHWEIZER  

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol SCE, ISIN DE 000515623).

 

For further information please contact:

Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr


10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-397
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1628329

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628329  10.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628329&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Schweizer Electronic AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schweizer Electronic AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf BNP Paribas SA
09.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09.05.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.05.2023
09.05.23 SMI klettert erneut auf Jahreshoch
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
09.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Kleines Doppeltief im Chart?
05.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz: Eine aufstrebende Revolution, die unser Leben verändert
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'987.25 19.90 NMSSMU
Short 12'251.50 13.74 0LSSMU
Short 12'701.06 8.84 XSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11'546.04 09.05.2023 17:31:58
Long 11'068.67 19.24 YRSSMU
Long 10'830.24 13.58 XUSSMU
Long 10'370.61 8.95 VYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Plug Power-Aktie unter Druck: Plug Power macht trotz kräftigem Umsatzplus mehr Verlust
Blick auf drohenden Zahlungsausfall der USA: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
UBS-Aktie letztlich leicht im Minus: Nach Abschluss der CS-Übernahme zunächst zwei separate Banken - Neues Führungsteam bekannt gegeben
Palantir-Aktie +23%: Palantir mit schreibt weiter schwarze Zahlen
Ausblick: Plug Power legt Quartalsergebnis vor
SKAN-Aktie schliesst unter Druck: Ehefrau von Manager verkauft Aktien im Millionen-Wert
DSM-Aktie etwas höher: Zusammenschluss von Firmenich und DSM unter Dach und Fach
Darum verliert der Euro im US-Handel - Auch zum Franken leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesslich tiefer: Meyer Burger schliesst Vertriebsvereinbarung für Schieferdächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten