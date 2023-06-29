|
29.06.2023 11:00:10
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new development center in Kysuce: Think-tank for tomorrows mobility
|
EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Schaefflers Kysuce location has a workforce of about 4,300 people from 20 nations, more than 350 of whom work in development. The company aims to have as many as 500 developers working there on future mobility by 2025. To achieve this, Schaeffler is creating a range of new positions at the location, focusing in particular on partially and fully electrified drive technologies such as hybrid modules and electric axles. The Kysuce region is ideal for Schaeffler. It means we benefit from world-class universities and research institutions with relevant technological expertise and have access to Slovakias best and brightest development specialists, said Milan Jurky, the managing director in charge of Schaefflers campus in Kysuce.
Innovating for tomorrows mobility on the space the size of a football field
The new center caters for a wide range of development activities for new products and customer-specific solutions. These activities include system and software development, simulation and testing, hardware design, and mechanical product design. The development centers specialists also undertake a comprehensive range of project management activities for international customers from the automotive industry. In the adjoining factory halls, Schaeffler assembles motor and transmission systems, an extensive array of bearings, actuator systems, components for electric axles and hybrid drives, and chassis actuators such as electromechanical active roll control systems. In all of this, the company is benefitting from tight integration of its development and manufacturing activities at the one location.
Kysuce: part of a strong global development network
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of CO-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable throughout the entire life cycle and beyond. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the worlds largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germanys fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
Contact
29.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1668691
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1668691 29.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AG
|
11:00
|EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new development center in Kysuce: Think-tank for tomorrows mobility (EQS Group)
|
11:00
|EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler eröffnet Entwicklungszentrum in Kysuce: Denkfabrik für die Mobilität von morgen (EQS Group)
|
22.06.23
|EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Dr. Stefan Spindler, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
22.06.23
|EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Dr. Stefan Spindler, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.06.23
|EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Dr. Stefan Spindler, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.06.23
|EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Dr. Stefan Spindler, buy (EQS Group)
|
31.05.23
|Wie Experten die Schaeffler-Aktie im Mai einstuften (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.23
|EQS-News: Schaeffler AG: Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG appoints Sascha Zaps as new CEO Industrial (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Schaeffler AG
|05.06.23
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.05.23
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.23
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.05.23
|Schaeffler Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.23
|Schaeffler Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.06.23
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.05.23
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.23
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.05.23
|Schaeffler Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.23
|Schaeffler Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.23
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.05.23
|Schaeffler Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.23
|Schaeffler Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.23
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.23
|Schaeffler Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.12.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|22.11.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.08.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|05.06.23
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.05.23
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.05.23
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.05.23
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.23
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf Konjunktur: SMI leicht tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag eine leicht negative Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich in einer Handelsspanne um seinen Vortagesschusskurs. Asiens Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}