|
30.11.2023 08:30:24
EQS-News: SBF AG expects significant revenue and earnings growth and publishes forecast for 2024
|
EQS-News: SBF AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
SBF AG expects significant revenue and earnings growth and publishes forecast for 2024
Leipzig, 30 November 2023 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, is optimistic about the coming financial year 2024. The company expects a significant increase in revenue of around 50% to more than EUR 50 million with an EBITDA margin of over 5%. The positive development will be driven by the first-time consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH as of 1 January 2024 as well as organic growth in all business areas.
30.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBF AG
|Zaucheweg 4
|04316 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 65235894
|E-mail:
|info@sbf-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.sbf-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AAE22
|WKN:
|A2AAE2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1784813
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1784813 30.11.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner)
|
08:30
|EQS-News: SBF AG erwartet deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und veröffentlicht Prognose 2024 (EQS Group)
|
08:30
|EQS-News: SBF AG expects significant revenue and earnings growth and publishes forecast for 2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-DD: SBF AG: Robert Stöcklinger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-DD: SBF AG: Robert Stöcklinger, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-DD: SBF AG: Robert Stöcklinger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-DD: SBF AG: Robert Stöcklinger, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.11.23
|EQS-DD: SBF AG: Rudolf Witt, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.11.23
|EQS-DD: SBF AG: Rudolf Witt, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner)
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors inkl. Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX vorbörslich etwas fester -- Börsen in Asien ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnen sich am Donnerstag etwas stärkere Eröffnungen ab. Am Donnerstag zeigen sich die Börsen in Asien uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}