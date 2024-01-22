EQS-News: SANUWAVE Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Business Combination with SEP Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SEPA)

EQS-News: SANUWAVE Health, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

SANUWAVE Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Business Combination with SEP Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SEPA)



EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - (NewMediaWire) - January 22, 2024 - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "SANUWAVE”) (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today announced the Company is holding a special meeting of stockholders on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) to vote on the previously announced merger with SEP Acquisition Corp (“SEPA”).

SANUWAVE announced on August 23, 2023 that the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Sweat Equity Partners and Mercury Life Sciences-affiliated SEPA. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SNWV”.

The Company has commenced mailing proxy materials to stockholders to vote on proposals related to the merger with SEPA. Stockholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the special meeting.

The Company’s board of directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” the merger proposal.

“Speaking for the Company and its board of directors, we’re all extremely excited about this transaction and see it as the freeing move to put the company upon a sound financial footing, simplify the capital structure, and to move up to the Nasdaq Capital Markets,” said SANUWAVE CEO Morgan Frank. “This will allow us to focus on rapid, profitable growth and to garner an equity valuation that reflects the performance of our business. My deep thanks to the SANUWAVE team and all those who have helped us get here.”

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

