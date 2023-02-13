EQS-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Significant increase in sales in the first half of the year - Further reduction of the operating loss

Issuer: Sangui Biotech International Inc. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Significant increase in sales in the first half of the year - Further reduction of the operating loss



13.02.2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Sangui BioTech:

- Significant increase in sales in the first half of the year

- Further reduction of the operating loss

Hamburg, February 13, 2023: In the first six months of fiscal year 2023 (to 30/06/2023) Sangui BioTech International Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income of USD 51,656. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 40,732. Due to higher revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income in the first six-month period of the year increased by 27% compared to the same period of the previous year..

Operating expenses decreased USD 8,632 or 8% to USD 95,345 during the first half year of the year. As a result of the above factors, the six-month operating loss decreased USD 19,556 to USD 43,689. Due to the lower exchange rate of the US Dollar to the EURO compared to the previous year's reporting date and the resulting decreased exchange rate losses from the valuation of loans denominated in EURO, the loss of the first half of the year increased by USD 40,327 to USD 78,405.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the pink marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.