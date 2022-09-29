EQS-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Sales of USD 69,190 in fiscal year 2022 - Reduction of the operating loss

Issuer: Sangui Biotech International Inc. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Sales of USD 69,190 in fiscal year 2022 - Reduction of the operating loss



29.09.2022 / 10:54 CET/CEST

Sangui BioTech:

- Sales of USD 69,190 in fiscal year 2022

- Reduction of the operating loss

Hamburg, September, 29 2022: In the fiscal year 2022 (01/07/2021 to 30/06/2022) Sangui BioTech International, Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income and product sales of USD 69,190. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 65,585. Due to increased revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income of 2022 increased by 5% compared to previous year.

Operating expenses decreased USD 8,087 or 4% to USD 208,636. As a result of the above factors, operating loss decreased USD 11,692 to USD 139,446. Due to the higher exchange rate of the US Dollar to the EURO compared to the previous year's reporting date and the resulting increased exchange rate gains from the valuation of loans denominated in EURO, the loss of the year decreased by USD 140,368 to USD 63,342.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

