EQS-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Sales of USD 69,190 in fiscal year 2022 - Reduction of the operating loss

Issuer: Sangui Biotech International Inc. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Sales of USD 69,190 in fiscal year 2022 - Reduction of the operating loss

29.09.2022 / 10:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



 

Sangui BioTech:

 

- Sales of USD 69,190 in fiscal year 2022

- Reduction of the operating loss

 

Hamburg, September, 29 2022: In the fiscal year 2022 (01/07/2021 to 30/06/2022) Sangui BioTech International, Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income and product sales of USD 69,190. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 65,585. Due to increased revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income of 2022 increased by 5% compared to previous year.

Operating expenses decreased USD 8,087 or 4% to USD 208,636. As a result of the above factors, operating loss decreased USD 11,692 to USD 139,446. Due to the higher exchange rate of the US Dollar to the EURO compared to the previous year's reporting date and the resulting increased exchange rate gains from the valuation of loans denominated in EURO, the loss of the year decreased by USD 140,368 to USD 63,342.

 

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

For more information please contact:

Sangui Biotech International, Inc.

Thomas Striepe
e-mail: info@sangui.de

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions.  Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements. Words such as anticipates, expects, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

