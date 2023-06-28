EQS-News: Samaras Proposed Dividend of EUR 1.30 per Share is proposed to have a Record Date of July 4, 2023, same as the EGM Date

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'206 0.6%  SPI 14'744 0.6%  Dow 33'927 0.6%  DAX 15'970 0.8%  Euro 0.9808 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'339 0.8%  Gold 1'908 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'148 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8951 0.2%  Öl 72.7 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla nach wie vor Auto-Aktie und keine KI-Aktie: Morgan Stanley-Analyst erklärt warum
Bayer-Aktie mit Verlusten: Bluerock legt positive Studiendaten für Parkinson-Therapie vor - Rückschlag für Bayer-Partner Regeneron
Höchster Stand seit einem Jahr: Bitcoin stösst bei 30'000 Dollar auf Widerstand
Lordstown-Aktie vorbörslich an der NASDAQ im freien Fall: Tesla-Konkurrent Lordstown Motors ist insolvent - Streit mit Investor Foxconn eskaliert
COSMO-Aktie gefragt: COSMOs Darm-Mittel Cortiment in Japan zugelassen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Logitech2575132ABB1222171
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2023 12:02:03

EQS-News: Samaras Proposed Dividend of EUR 1.30 per Share is proposed to have a Record Date of July 4, 2023, same as the EGM Date

Cryptology Asset Group
3.06 EUR 0.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Statement/Dividend
Samaras Proposed Dividend of EUR 1.30 per Share is proposed to have a Record Date of July 4, 2023, same as the EGM Date

28.06.2023 / 12:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)
Malta, 06.28.2023

 

Samaras Proposed Dividend of EUR 1.30 per Share is proposed to
have a Record Date of July 4, 2023, same as the EGM Date

 

Malta, June 28, 2023. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) announced earlier this month it has sold its entire stake in crypto company Block.one for a cash consideration of approximately USD 118.9 million, or roughly EUR 109.7 million. Samaras management announced its intention to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share, which equals a total gross amount of approx. EUR 74 million being distributed to shareholders as a cash dividend.

An EGM to ratify the dividend was announced to be held on July 4, 2023, which will be used as the record date of the dividend. Should the dividend proposal pass, shareholders of Samara at the end of trading on July 4, 2023, according to custody records, will be eligible to participate in the proposed dividend. The intended payment date of the dividend is July 5, 2023, subject to shareholder approval.

The remaining estimated Net Asset Value of Samara, after the distribution of EUR 1.30 per share as a dividend, would be EUR 2.41 per share, ceteris paribus as of June 14, 2023. The proceeds from the sale of Block.one shares are in line with the estimated fair value Samaras management assigned Block.one for its internal estimated NAV calculation. 

The remaining cash amount from the Block.one sale will be used to further strengthen Samaras balance sheet, primarily with new investments in promising venture and hedge funds in the technology and blockchain space, to grow the Samara Alpha Asset Management platform as well as for strategic, direct investments into promising technology and blockchain companies.

Furthermore, Samaras management team continues to regard Samaras stock as undervalued and will continue its share buyback program, which began last July.
 

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the worlds best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Samara was co-founded by Christian Angermayers family office, Apeiron Investment Group, crypto legend Mike Novogratz, and is led by CEO Patrick Lowry. We believe the future of finance lies in decentralization and democratization, empowered by Bitcoin.

 

Media Contact:

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta

https://samara-ag.com/

E-mail: info@samara-ag.com


28.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1667683

 
End of News EQS News Service

1667683  28.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667683&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

10:58 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care unter Druck
08:57 SMI vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt
27.06.23 Julius Bär: 11.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
27.06.23 Ethereum Kurs: 2.000 Dollar in Schlagdistanz – BlackRock weiter im Fokus
27.06.23 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
27.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'630.05 19.97 BTSSMU
Short 11'888.38 13.64 6SSMPU
Short 12'323.74 8.88 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'208.10 28.06.2023 12:06:37
Long 10'697.46 18.64 XDSSMU
Long 10'488.49 13.72 VXSSMU
Long 10'031.04 8.81 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
UBS-Aktie stabil: UBS-CEO Ermotti will mehr Klarheit zu CS-Integration schaffen
Idorsia-Aktie wenig bewegt: Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Idorsia-Medikament Aprocitentan durch Studie belegt
Rheinmetall liefert Leopard-2-Panzer an die Ukraine - Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Verlusten
Enormes Kurspotenzial bei Tesla-Aktie? Weshalb Analysten die Tesla-Aktie bei 335 US-Dollar sehen
UBS-Aktie kaum bewegt: UBS will wohl mehr als die Hälfte der CS-Belegschaft abbauen - UBS erhöht Zinsen auf ihren Sparkonten
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen
Konjunktursorgen belasten: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Warren Buffett verkauft BYD-Aktien: Berkshire Hathaway-Beteiligung nun unter 9 Prozent

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit