EQS-News: Samaras Proposed Dividend of EUR 1.30 per Share is proposed to have a Record Date of July 4, 2023, same as the EGM Date

Malta, June 28, 2023. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) announced earlier this month it has sold its entire stake in crypto company Block.one for a cash consideration of approximately USD 118.9 million, or roughly EUR 109.7 million. Samaras management announced its intention to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share, which equals a total gross amount of approx. EUR 74 million being distributed to shareholders as a cash dividend.

An EGM to ratify the dividend was announced to be held on July 4, 2023, which will be used as the record date of the dividend. Should the dividend proposal pass, shareholders of Samara at the end of trading on July 4, 2023, according to custody records, will be eligible to participate in the proposed dividend. The intended payment date of the dividend is July 5, 2023, subject to shareholder approval.

The remaining estimated Net Asset Value of Samara, after the distribution of EUR 1.30 per share as a dividend, would be EUR 2.41 per share, ceteris paribus as of June 14, 2023. The proceeds from the sale of Block.one shares are in line with the estimated fair value Samaras management assigned Block.one for its internal estimated NAV calculation.

The remaining cash amount from the Block.one sale will be used to further strengthen Samaras balance sheet, primarily with new investments in promising venture and hedge funds in the technology and blockchain space, to grow the Samara Alpha Asset Management platform as well as for strategic, direct investments into promising technology and blockchain companies.

Furthermore, Samaras management team continues to regard Samaras stock as undervalued and will continue its share buyback program, which began last July.



About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the worlds best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Samara was co-founded by Christian Angermayers family office, Apeiron Investment Group, crypto legend Mike Novogratz, and is led by CEO Patrick Lowry. We believe the future of finance lies in decentralization and democratization, empowered by Bitcoin.

Media Contact:

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta

https://samara-ag.com/

E-mail: info@samara-ag.com