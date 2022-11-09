SMI 10'876 0.5%  SPI 13'907 0.5%  Dow 33'161 1.0%  DAX 13'621 -0.5%  Euro 0.9872 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3'720 -0.5%  Gold 1'711 -0.1%  Bitcoin 17'311 -5.2%  Dollar 0.9837 -0.2%  Öl 94.1 -1.0% 
SAF-HOLLAND Aktie [Valor: 55990017 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001]
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE prolongs contract with the Chairman of the Management Board ahead of schedule

SAF-HOLLAND
7.02 CHF 0.26%
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SAF-HOLLAND SE prolongs contract with the Chairman of the Management Board ahead of schedule

09.11.2022 / 15:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News


SAF-HOLLAND SE prolongs contract with the Chairman of the Management Board ahead of schedule
 

Bessenbach, November 9, 2022. The Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, a manufacturer of trailer and truck components, has passed a resolution to prolong the contract with the Chairman of the Management Board, Alexander Geis, ahead of schedule by another 3 years until June 30, 2026. His former contract would have expired on June 30, 2023.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE in July 2020, the 48-year-old Alexander Geis was already a member of the Group Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. from July 2011 to July 2020 and CEO from February 2019. Before, he successfully developed the international aftermarket business of the SAF-HOLLAND Group and achieved a sustainable margin improvement of the EMEA region.

With the premature prolongation of his contract, the Supervisory Board confirms the strategic course of the company and ensures continuity in the management of the company.

 

Contact

Stephan Haas

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 6095 301 803

ir@safholland.de

 

Michael Schickling

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 6095 301 617

ir@safholland.de

 

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,700 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.

 

Future-oriented statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. SAF-HOLLAND does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so.

This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of SAF-HOLLAND, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of SAF-HOLLAND SE.

Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate.

Note

This announcement is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities nor a solicitation of any offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. SAF-HOLLAND SE does not intend to register any securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement.


09.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +49 6095 301-617
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1483427

 
End of News EQS News Service

1483427  09.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

