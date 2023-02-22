EQS-News: Rubean AG: New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software soluti-on for payment acceptance terminals in several Central and Eastern European countries for its corporate customers

SMI 11'263 -0.2%  SPI 14'467 -0.3%  Dow 33'130 -2.1%  DAX 15'377 -0.1%  Euro 0.9870 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.2%  Gold 1'837 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'280 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9262 -0.1%  Öl 82.3 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Rio Tinto-Aktie wird abgestraft: Gewinn von Rio Tinto bricht ein
Bellevue-Aktie gleichbleibend: Barbara Angehrn Pavik bei Bellevue für Verwaltungsrat nominiert
Schindler-Aktie legt zu: Schindler vermeldet deutlichen Gewinnrückgang 2022
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Telefonica Deutschland macht erstmals mehr als 8 Milliarden Euro Umsatz
EFG International-Aktie: EFG vermeldet leichte Rückgänge beim Gewinn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Rubean Aktie [Valor: 33095126 / ISIN: DE0005120802]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.02.2023 09:06:20

EQS-News: Rubean AG: New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software soluti-on for payment acceptance terminals in several Central and Eastern European countries for its corporate customers

Rubean
6.65 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Development of Sales
Rubean AG: New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software soluti-on for payment acceptance terminals in several Central and Eastern European countries for its corporate customers

22.02.2023 / 09:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG: New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software solution for payment acceptance terminals in several Central and Eastern European countries for its corporate customers 

  • Cooperation with Global Payments Europe
  • Market entry after successful 1.5 year pilot phase
  • Deployment initially in Czech republic, Slovakia and Hungary
  • Traders and customers alike benefit from the advantages

Munich, 22 February 2023. The FinTech company Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) is making its payment acceptance solution available to the Czech and Slovak merchant bank CSOB and Hungarian K&H Payment Services in partnership with Global Payments Europe.  Following the successful completion of a pilot phase, CSOB CZ/ CSOB SK / K&H PS are offering the solution to thousands of smaller merchants across Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary. These institutions are part of the Belgian financial group KBC Group NV. Rubean's solution is used to receive payments on Android-controlled end devices, such as smartphones, tablets or barcode scanners.

With Rubean's tap-to-phone technology PhonePOS, payments of any amount can be accepted without the need for additional hardware. The target group are logistics companies and smaller traders such as weekly market bidders, craftsmen, fruit or flower field operators, taxi companies, kiosks, clubs, farm shop owners, etc.

"We are delighted to partner with such an innovative group as KBC," said Rubean Board Member Dr Hermann Geupel. "Together we want to further expand our strong market position in Eastern Europe."

"Having convinced CSOB / K&H PS of the quality of our innovative form of card acceptance in the pilot, we expect a rapid increase in users in cooperation with CSOB," says Karel Jara, Executive Director & VP Product Development and Integration at Global Payments Europe, which is working closely with Rubean to roll out the payment acceptance solution.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, merchants and service providers. Since its almost twenty-year existence, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mobile point-of-sale terminal solution. Rubean is listed on the m:access and gettex market segments of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the OTC markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

If you have any queries, please contact:

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

 


22.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1565315

 
End of News EQS News Service

1565315  22.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rubean AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:02 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
07:09 UBS KeyInvest: Nasdaq 100 – Schwächer in die neue Woche
21.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re schafft "Kunstwerk" in Q4 - wie geht es mit der Profitabilität weiter?
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nichts los
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'703.05 19.95 SSSMVU
Short 11'945.93 13.75 ILSSMU
Short 12'394.01 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'255.85 22.02.2023 09:09:38
Long 10'778.96 18.79 MHSSMU
Long 10'545.86 13.50 ALSSMU
Long 10'112.87 8.95 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rubean AG 6.65 0.00% Rubean AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Zinssorgen trüben Börsenstimmung: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefrot: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2022 deutliches Wachstum
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Dienstagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: US-Aufseher prüfen schweren Unfall von Tesla-Auto - Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium übernehmen
Straumann-Aktie in Rot: Eigene Ziele beim Umsatzwachstum 2022 erreicht
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Novartis macht Gilbert Ghostine zum Sandoz-Präsidenten - Neue Produktionsstätte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.