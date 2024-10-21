Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rubean Aktie
21.10.2024 16:43:48

EQS-News: Rubean AG entered the South American market today

Rubean
5.75 EUR -2.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Development of Sales
Rubean AG entered the South American market today

21.10.2024 / 16:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG entered the South American market today

Solution used at the UN Conference on Biodiversity in Cali, Colombia

  •  From today, retailers will, among other places, be using Rubean's PhonePOS at the global United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia
  • Collaboration with global payment service provider RS2 and local partner Tpaga in Colombia enabled very fast market entry

Munich, 21 October 2024: The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) has successfully gained a foothold in South America for the first time with its PhonePOS payment solution. As of today, merchants are using the Rubean solution to accept card payments at the COP16 Biodiversity Conference, which is being organised by the United Nations this year in Cali, Colombia. The Rubean app enables smartphones to accept card payments instantly, cost-effectively and conveniently.

"Our solution is ideal for local retailers who are preparing for thousands conference participants paying by card," says Rubean CEO Dr. Hermann Geupel. Delegates from around 230 countries are expected to attend the UN Biodiversity Conference. "The delegates and their families use a wide variety of credit cards, which can now be easily accepted via our app," Geupel continues. The global conference will take place until 1 November 2024 under the slogan "Peace with Nature" to discuss concrete steps to protect nature and preserve biodiversity.

Today's market launch in Cali, Colombia, represents a further milestone and an important reference for the further global expansion of Rubean's pay-as-you-go solution.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com.

If you have any queries, please contact:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

Dr. Hermann Geupel     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich 
+49 89 357560    
hermann.geupel@rubean.com


21.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2012813

 
End of News EQS News Service

2012813  21.10.2024 CET/CEST

