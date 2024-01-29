Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
B. Riley Financial Aktie [Valor: 26032111 / ISIN: US05580M1080]
29.01.2024 17:07:29

EQS-News: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages B. Riley Financial, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - RILY

B. Riley Financial
20.14 USD 1.46%
EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages B. Riley Financial, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - RILY

29.01.2024 / 17:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65b7c87bda846f373ceacc20.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 29, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) between May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2024.

65b7c87bda846f373ceacc20_1SO WHAT: If you purchased B. Riley securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the B. Riley class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22036 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about B. Riley’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Brian Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Franchise Group, Inc. (“FRG”), had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars; (2) in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Brian Kahn and others to take FRG private through complex arrangements; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about B. Riley’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the B. Riley class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22036 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

29.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US05580M1080
EQS News ID: 1825391

 
End of News EQS News Service

1825391  29.01.2024 CET/CEST

