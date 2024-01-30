Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'333 -1.0%  SPI 14'775 -0.8%  Dow 38'150 -0.8%  DAX 16'904 -0.4%  Euro 0.9323 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'648 -0.3%  Gold 2'039 0.1%  Bitcoin 36'746 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8620 0.0%  Öl 81.7 -1.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018ABB1222171
Top News
Januar 2024: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: OMV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: ING Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 23218658 / ISIN: US2697961082]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.01.2024 02:06:58

EQS-News: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EGRX

finanzen.net zero Eagle Pharmaceuticals-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Eagle Pharmaceuticals
5.86 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EGRX

30.01.2024 / 02:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65b8206bda846f373beacac3.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 29, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) between August 8, 2023 and November 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 9, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

65b8206bda846f373beacac3_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Eagle Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Eagle Pharmaceuticals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20722 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 9, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Eagle Pharmaceuticals was experiencing slower-than anticipated pull-through from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (2) as a result, Eagle Pharmaceuticals had overstated its revenue; (3) Eagle Pharmaceuticals did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to PEMFEXY sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Eagle Pharmaceuticals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20722 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
     
Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

30.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US2697961082
EQS News ID: 1825535

 
End of News EQS News Service

1825535  30.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825535&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

Inside Trading & Investment

31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
31.01.24 SMI-Anleger in Lauerstellung
31.01.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
31.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neues Jahreshoch, aber…
31.01.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Quiet metals
30.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
30.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
30.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
30.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'800.27 19.92 BUSSMU
Short 12'057.08 13.93 0LSSMU
Short 12'509.14 8.94 GYSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'333.38 31.01.2024 17:31:19
Long 10'909.10 19.92 SSRM2U
Long 10'635.58 13.52 SSQMJU
Long 10'197.80 8.94 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

VAT-Aktie, Meyer Burger-Aktie & Co. im Sinkflug: Was hinter dem Abverkauf von Schweizer Small- und Midcap-Aktien stecken könnte
Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen tiefer -- SMI beendet Sitzung schwächer -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
Microsoft-Aktie verliert: Microsoft mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn dank KI-Hype und Cloud-Boom
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Novartis-Aktie schwach: Novartis profitiert von Sandoz-Abspaltung - Gewinnsprung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verliert am Mittwochvormittag kräftig
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneinig -- SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit