Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'151 -0.3%  SPI 14'521 -0.3%  Dow 37'864 1.1%  DAX 16'555 -0.1%  Euro 0.9462 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'449 -0.1%  Gold 2'028 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'251 1.2%  Dollar 0.8682 0.0%  Öl 78.8 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335On113454047Lonza1384101ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Stadler Rail217818Richemont21048333NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343
Top News
KW 3: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
"Game Changer": Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng hat Siebensitzer-Van X9 auf den Markt gebracht
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas zu - zum Franken recht stabil
Lonza-Aktie nach tiefrotem Jahr 2023: Diese Investmentbank sieht bei Lonza nun grosses Kurspotenzial
Rohstoffe im Fokus: So bewegen sich Goldpreis & Co. am Freitagabend
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Brooge Holdings Aktie [Valor: 51717807 / ISIN: KYG1611B1077]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.01.2024 22:02:52

EQS-News: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Brooge Energy Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BROG

finanzen.net zero Brooge Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Brooge Holdings
2.45 USD -5.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Brooge Energy Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BROG

19.01.2024 / 22:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65aacb93da846f373deaca62.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 19, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) resulting from allegations that Brooge may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

65aacb93da846f373deaca62_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Brooge securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21430 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 22, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued a press release entitled “SEC charges UAE-Based Brooge Energy and Former Executives with Fraud.” The press release stated that “before and after going public through a special purpose acquisition transaction, Brooge, whose securities trade on NASDAQ, misstated between 30 and 80 percent of its revenues from 2018 through early 2021 in SEC filings related to the offer and sale of up to $500 million of securities. The order finds that Brooge created false invoices to support inflating revenues from its oil facilities in Fujairah, UAE by over $70 million over three years, and that Paardenkooper and Saheb knew, or were reckless in not knowing, of the fraud. The SEC order also finds that Brooge provided these false invoices to its auditors to conceal the inflated revenue. According to the order, Brooge agreed during the SEC’s investigation not to issue the $500 million in securities. In April 2023, the company announced a restatement of its audited financial statements from 2018 through 2020.”

On this news, Brooge’s stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 15.6%, to close at $3.34 per share on December 22, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

19.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: KYG1611B1077
EQS News ID: 1819327

 
End of News EQS News Service

1819327  19.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819327&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Brooge Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
09:10 Richemont beflügelt SMI
07:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000er-Marke im Blick
18.01.24 Julius Bär: 18.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
18.01.24 Gold: Will 2024 be a Breakout Year on Rate Cut Hopes?
18.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Ein zarter Hauch von Erholung
18.01.24 Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
18.01.24 Marktüberblick: Munich Re gesucht
18.01.24 Handel mit Emissionsrechten bleibt ein wichtiges Thema für den Klimaschutz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'620.29 19.22 SMIR9U
Short 11'835.28 13.93 SMIUBU
Short 12'288.69 8.71 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'150.52 19.01.2024 17:30:13
Long 10'672.12 19.22 SSQMTU
Long 10'480.00 13.99
Long 9'991.32 8.92 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experten: Für den Bitcoin geht es 2024 bergauf - womöglich bis auf 500'000 US-Dollar
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BASF-Aktie im Plus: Deutsches Bundeswirtschaftsministerium will Verkauf von Wintershall Dea wohl eingehend prüfen
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Sinkflug: Plug Power will sich am Kapitalmarkt frisches Geld beschaffen
ABB-Aktie verliert deutlich: US-Kongress überprüft Aktivitäten von ABB in China
Stadler-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Bestellung von Bahnbetreiber Ferrovie della Calabria
BASF-Aktie dennoch im Plus: BASF bei Umsatz und Ergebnis schlechter als erwartet
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS gibt wohl Verkaufsplan für "Distressed Debt"-Geschäft der CS auf - Abbau von Investment-Bank-Stellen geplant
Lonza-Aktie nach tiefrotem Jahr 2023: Diese Investmentbank sieht bei Lonza nun grosses Kurspotenzial

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit