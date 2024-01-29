Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 23218658 / ISIN: US2697961082]
29.01.2024 01:03:54

EQS-News: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EGRX

Eagle Pharmaceuticals
5.40 USD -0.18%
EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EGRX

29.01.2024 / 01:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65b675feda846f373ceacc0b.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 28, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) between August 8, 2023 and November 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 9, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

65b675feda846f373ceacc0b_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Eagle Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Eagle Pharmaceuticals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20722 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 9, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Eagle Pharmaceuticals was experiencing slower-than anticipated pull-through from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (2) as a result, Eagle Pharmaceuticals had overstated its revenue; (3) Eagle Pharmaceuticals did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to PEMFEXY sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Eagle Pharmaceuticals class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20722 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

29.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US2697961082
EQS News ID: 1824517

 
End of News EQS News Service

1824517  29.01.2024 CET/CEST

