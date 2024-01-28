Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.01.2024 01:04:01

EQS-News: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - BRBS

Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares
3.02 USD -3.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - BRBS

28.01.2024 / 01:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65b45b5eda846f373ceacbf6.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 27, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS) between March 10, 2023 and October 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 5, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the Firm. 

65b45b5eda846f373ceacbf6_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Blue Ridge securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. 

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Blue Ridge class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20587 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 5, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.’s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Blue Ridge class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20587 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

28.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US0958251052
EQS News ID: 1824461

 
End of News EQS News Service

1824461  28.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824461&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

