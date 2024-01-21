Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Future FinTech Group Aktie [Valor: 124813062 / ISIN: US36117V2043]
21.01.2024 23:04:09

EQS-News: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Future FinTech Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - FTFT

Future FinTech Group
0.90 USD -0.67%
EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Future FinTech Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - FTFT

21.01.2024 / 23:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65ad732eda846f373beaca6b.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 21, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) between March 10, 2020 and January 11, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 18, 2024 in the securities class action commenced by the Firm. 

65ad732eda846f373beaca6b_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Future FinTech securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. 

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Future FinTech class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21786 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 18, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Shanchun Huang (“Huang”) manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) Defendant Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Defendant Huang’s ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures Defendant Huang took to prop up the price of its stock; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Future FinTech class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21786 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

21.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US36117V2043
EQS News ID: 1819459

 
End of News EQS News Service

1819459  21.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819459&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

