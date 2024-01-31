Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'443 0.1%  SPI 14'898 0.1%  Dow 38'467 0.4%  DAX 16'972 0.2%  Euro 0.9348 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'663 0.5%  Gold 2'037 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'389 0.3%  Dollar 0.8620 0.0%  Öl 82.8 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Swatch1225515DocMorris4261528
Top News
Finanzplatz Genf: Warum er sich trotz zahlreicher Krisen so widerstandsfähig zeigt
Ausblick: Hennes Mauritz (H&M) legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Novartis öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Samsung öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Bernstein-Analysten sehen grosse Kurs-Chancen bei diesen Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Brooge Holdings Aktie [Valor: 51717807 / ISIN: KYG1611B1077]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.01.2024 04:19:51

EQS-News: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Brooge Energy Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BROG

finanzen.net zero Brooge Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Brooge Holdings
1.95 USD 16.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Brooge Energy Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - BROG

31.01.2024 / 04:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65b9b102da846f373aeacac0.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 30, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) resulting from allegations that Brooge may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

65b9b102da846f373aeacac0_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Brooge securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21430 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 22, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued a press release entitled “SEC charges UAE-Based Brooge Energy and Former Executives with Fraud.” The press release stated that “before and after going public through a special purpose acquisition transaction, Brooge, whose securities trade on NASDAQ, misstated between 30 and 80 percent of its revenues from 2018 through early 2021 in SEC filings related to the offer and sale of up to $500 million of securities. The order finds that Brooge created false invoices to support inflating revenues from its oil facilities in Fujairah, UAE by over $70 million over three years, and that Paardenkooper and Saheb knew, or were reckless in not knowing, of the fraud. The SEC order also finds that Brooge provided these false invoices to its auditors to conceal the inflated revenue. According to the order, Brooge agreed during the SEC’s investigation not to issue the $500 million in securities. In April 2023, the company announced a restatement of its audited financial statements from 2018 through 2020.”

On this news, Brooge’s stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 15.6%, to close at $3.34 per share on December 22, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
     
Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

31.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: KYG1611B1077
EQS News ID: 1826509

 
End of News EQS News Service

1826509  31.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1826509&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Brooge Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brooge Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

Inside Trading & Investment

30.01.24 Luxusgüter immer noch gefragt, aber mit regionalen Unterschieden
30.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
30.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
30.01.24 Transition from 28D TIIE to TIIE de Fondeo (F-TIIE) for Cleared MXN Interest Rate Swaps
30.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
30.01.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer unter Druck
30.01.24 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
30.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
30.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Ausbruch bestätigt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'892.47 19.36 CRSSMU
Short 12'142.37 13.52 F1SSMU
Short 12'609.35 8.69 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'443.13 30.01.2024 17:31:57
Long 10'907.52 18.13 SSRM0U
Long 10'689.07 13.52 SSQMRU
Long 10'263.10 9.00 T9SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem nachbörslich an der NASDAQ: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagvormittag stärker
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneinig -- SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke
Bernstein-Analysten sehen grosse Kurs-Chancen bei diesen Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien
Pfizer-Aktie in Rot: Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen trotz Gewinneinbruch
Microsoft-Aktie nachbörslich an der NASDAQ kaum bewegt: Microsoft mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn dank KI-Hype und Cloud-Boom
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien profitieren: Exportdaten geben Aktien von Uhrenherstellern auftrieb

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit