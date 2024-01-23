Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Grifols Aktie [Valor: 30689493 / ISIN: ES0171996087]
23.01.2024 20:03:48

EQS-News: ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Grifols, S.A. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - GRFS, GIKLY, GIFOF, GIFLF

Grifols
8.08 CHF -24.47%
EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Grifols, S.A. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - GRFS, GIKLY, GIFOF, GIFLF

23.01.2024 / 20:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65afe6b5da846f373ceacb4b.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 23, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) (OTC: GIKLY, GIFOF, GIFLF) resulting from allegations that Grifols may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

65afe6b5da846f373ceacb4b_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Grifols securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21699 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 9, 2024, Gotham City Research LLC published a short-seller report entitled, “Grifols SA: Scranton and the Undisclosed Debts.” The report alleged the stock market “appears to fundamentally misunderstand the company.” The report claimed Grifols “artificially reduced leverage by consolidating earnings of units it doesn't control and has overstated profit.” In addition, the report stated “[Grifols] manipulates reported debt & EBITDA to artificially reduce reported leverage to 6x which we believe is closer to 10x-13x.” The report concluded that, if these estimates are correct, Grifols “will face notably higher financing costs. Consequently, we believe shares are uninvestable, likely zero.”

On this news, Grifols’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) fell $2.43 per ADR, or 21.83%, to close at $8.70 per ADR on January 9, 2024.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

23.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: ES0171996087
EQS News ID: 1821413

 
End of News EQS News Service

1821413  23.01.2024 CET/CEST

