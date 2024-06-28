Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’020 0.1%  SPI 15’952 0.1%  Dow 39’164 0.1%  DAX 18’239 0.2%  Euro 0.9627 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’898 -0.1%  Gold 2’330 0.1%  Bitcoin 55’164 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9002 0.2%  Öl 86.8 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Implenia-Aktie höher: Millionenauftrag aus der Schweiz
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas stärker: Jens Fehlinger wird CEO von Swiss
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Vormittag
Walgreens-Aktie tiefer: Potenzieller Platzverlust im Index - Anleger feiern Super Micro-Aktie als möglichen Ersatz
Infinera-Aktie im Bullenmodus: Nokia kauft Infinera in Milliardendeal
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
Lenzing Aktie [Valor: 428654 / ISIN: AT0000644505]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2024 10:13:54

EQS-News: Rohit Aggarwal new member of Management Board of Lenzing Group and designated CEO

finanzen.net zero Lenzing-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Lenzing
36.23 CHF -61.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Rohit Aggarwal new member of Management Board of Lenzing Group and designated CEO

28.06.2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rohit Aggarwal new member of Management Board of Lenzing Group and designated CEO

Lenzing – The Supervisory Board of Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, has appointed Rohit Aggarwal as a new member of the Management Board of Lenzing Group. He will assume responsibility for the fiber division during the third quarter. After the departure of Stephan Sielaff, Aggarwal will take over the position of CEO of Lenzing Group.

Rohit Aggarwal is a strategic business economist and global leader in the industry with several decades of experience in leading positions in the textile and chemical industry. He has a sound understanding of the strategic development of international markets and the establishment of efficient management teams through global management positions in Europe, the USA and Asia. Thanks to his experience in the global textile and fiber market, he is well versed with Lenzing's core business in all its facets, both in terms of content and geography.

Stephan Sielaff, CEO of Lenzing Group, will leave the company at the latest when his contract expires at the end of March 2025 and devote himself to new tasks.

Cord Prinzhorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Lenzing Group: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Stephan Sielaff, who steered the company through an extraordinarily challenging phase, marked by multiple crises, with a steady and tireless hand. With Rohit Aggarwal, we have gained an international leader with profound knowledge of the textile markets, from raw materials to the processing of environmentally friendly fibers. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I am pleased that we have successfully appointed Rohit Aggarwal as a member of the Managing Board for the fiber division, and subsequently as Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.”

Stephan Sielaff: “The last, very eventful years have been characterized by incredible energy and change at Lenzing. These massive efforts and the resulting developments are just beginning to pay back. I am convinced that they have laid the foundation for an outstanding future for Lenzing. It fills me with pride and gratitude to have played my part in a fantastic company with great employees.”

“I am very much looking forward to the new role and the opportunity to strengthen Lenzing as a leading player in the sustainable fiber industry in the coming years. Building on the strong foundation already in place, it is my privilege to be working alongside the team at Lenzing to further expand the business and grow its iconic brands to their full potential,” says Rohit Aggarwal, Member of the Management Board and designated CEO of the Lenzing Group.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=HAdarqwcP2a5
PIN: HAdarqwcP2a5

 

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail   media@lenzing.com
Web      www.lenzing.com
 

 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for eco-responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing to durable and sustainable home textiles. Due to their special properties and their botanical origin, the TÜV certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for everyday hygiene products.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help transform the textile industry from the current linear economic system towards a circular economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and thus also support the targets of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission’s “Green Deal”, Lenzing has developed a clear science-based climate action plan that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero goal (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2023
Revenue: EUR 2.52 bn
Nominal capacity: 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (FTE): 7,917
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


28.06.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1935769

 
End of News EQS News Service

1935769  28.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935769&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Lenzing AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lenzing AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:20 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.06.2024
09:00 SMI kann 12.000er-Marke halten
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung auf der Probe
27.06.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
27.06.24 Überproportional partizipieren mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Roche
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’535.76 19.59 S2S3UU
Short 12’784.71 13.93 UBSAOU
Short 13’263.39 8.92 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’018.95 28.06.2024 10:20:32
Long 11’519.76 18.68 UBSTBU
Long 11’280.31 13.61 UQBGSU
Long 10’803.09 8.86 SSSMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lenzing AG 36.23 -61.03% Lenzing AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch in die Verlustzone: Rheinmetall erhält Grossauftrag für Pumpe für Hybrid-Fahrzeuge
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Bitcoin & Co.: Wird China nun zum Treiber einer neuen Krypto-Rally?
Meyer Burger-Aktienzusammenlegung bei Generalversammlung bewilligt
NVIDIA-Hauptversammlung: Grosse Pläne mit KI
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Nike-Aktie rutscht ab: Nike rechnet weiterhin mit rückläufigen Erträgen - Chance für adidas und PUMA?
Micron-Aktie trotz Umsatzsprung und schwarzen Zahlen deutlich tiefer - Ausblick überzeugt nicht
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: Das ist die Dividendenausschüttung von NVIDIA
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: Tesla steht vor einem Gewinneinbruch - grösste Blase der Geschichte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit