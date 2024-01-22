EQS-News: RJD Green Inc.'s Management Discusses 2023 Calendar Year-End Results and 2024 Growth Focus

EQS-News: RJD Green Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

RJD Green Inc.'s Management Discusses 2023 Calendar Year-End Results and 2024 Growth Focus



22.01.2024 / 18:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TULSA, OK - (NewMediaWire) - January 22, 2024 - RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) CEO Ron Brewer updates shareholders on 2023 calendar year-end results and targeted 2024 growth.





Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,





As we have finished our 2023 calendar year and are moving into the 2024 year, RJD Green's management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the Company. Please be advised – this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion – please note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.





We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions:





RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, has absorbed IoSoft Inc. directly into RJD Green and rebranded as ioSoft Systems, a division of RJD Green Inc. The rebranding allows us to reflect the broadening of our additional focuses for ioSoft that are being initiated in 2024.





ioSoft Systems will continue to provide discrete payment technologies, services, and software platforms that can integrate into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers, as well as the insurance and financial transection sectors. The ioSoft team is exploring joint-ventures and licensing agreements to expand growth of the unique medical software platforms more rapidly.





Additionally, ioSoft Systems has created additional software platforms ready for the market that apply to banking, insurance, and other more universal market segments such as hospitality. ioSoft is also focusing on custom software development programs that can be white label agreements, or joint ventures.





ioSoft Systems continues pursuing relationships within the initial focus of Third-Party Administrators (TPA) in the health care sector with contracts now being serviced and creating additional contracts. The TPA sector has been a longer-term growth in clients than was anticipated. While increasing our presence in this sector, ioSoft is focusing on acquiring and creating additional software platforms that focus on the common needs of universal sectors. This allows ioSoft to pursue custom software development and software support contracts in sectors that include healthcare, insurance, legal, hospitality, and financial services.





Specific programs developed or refined include :





ioSoft Suites - expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication multi-level communications system, and accurate data collect software systems for multiple enterprise.





ioSoft’s integrated systems offer leading edge solutions for pricing and payment of claims that enhance efficiency and productivity. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as a total claims and payment management system.





ioSoft’s system offers full auto adjudication claims processing software program that maximizes automation and customer engagement through leading edge technology. The system is secure, compliant, and scalable to the payer’s specific needs.

The ioSoft integrated system components include:

· Manage Claims

· Member Management

· Paper Claims Billing along with cost and time savings through Virtual Card, Digital Checks, EFT

· Track Claims

· Segregation of Claims

· Provider Information and Communications Management





Outsourced IT Needs





The services include special technology and software company projects, essential technologies support and development, help desk, and network management services. The many benefits for the active small-cap company include:





§ Cost Reductions

§ Expedited projects

§ Freeing up internal resources

§ Outside business guidance for increased profitability through technology application

§ Scalability





Vincent Valentine, Division Manager, states: "We are pleased to be expanding our services and business sectors. These efforts are synergistic with ioSoft’s white label and independent software development services.”





RJD Green’s Construction Products Division - Silex Holdings Inc.





In 2023 Silex Holdings experienced 3% revenue growth and 43% net operating profit increase vs 2022.





The commercial division continued its revenue growth and geographic expansion with new commercial contracts awarded Silex. This sector offers greater gross margin revenue and is more recession resistant. 2024 calendar year is projected to reach $2,000,000 in revenue.





Silex Holdings home builder business will continue to grow in 2024 as Silex has enlarged their effort in the high-end custom homebuilders creating 11% higher gross margins. High-end custom homes ($1,000,000 to $30,000,000) will continue to offer increased revenues with greater profit margins.





Silex continues to service the total homebuilder opportunity anchoring the homebuilder revenues and production efficiencies.





As well, Silex has targeted the designer, remodel, and retail sectors for significant revenue growth from previous years. To enhance efforts in this focus we are launching a comprehensive ongoing marketing program focused on these sectors. We have created 4,000 square foot kitchen and bath showrooms in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with these targeted markets in mind.





Additional Business Opportunities Launching in 2024:





1. Solid Surface Countertops

This product is widely utilized in commercial projects as well as some homebuilding sectors. We feel this sector can conservatively provide an additional 25% of revenue without the expense of inventory and additional overhead.





2. DOD Sales and Installation

This is an Oklahoma corporation that is acquiring the assets and representation rights for multiple products that fill unique market sectors in the construction arena.





The targeted services or products offer higher gross margins than mean construction rates. There are two opportunities in our DOD focus:

1. A diverse complimentary add-on to the current efforts in stone counter tops and cabinets, with minimal overhead and greater gross margins. These products will be integrated within our current showrooms and sales offerings.

2. Once we have proven profitability success, we will explore utilizing this vehicle to create a franchise opportunity. Our advisor, Southbridge Advisory Group, has in-depth experience in creating and launching franchises.





Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, "Silex continues its progression in solidifying long-term relationships with valued clients in the construction industry by providing a quality product with fast turnaround times on our clients' orders. We feel the close attention to the changing market sectors and the individual needs of each market, will further assist Silex Holdings to continue regional expansion creating ongoing additional profitable revenue while launching additional profit centers and searching for appropriate acquisitions that would consolidate a larger six-state regional position."





Earthlinc Environmental Services Division





Earthlinc provides green environmental technologies for environmental services.





The Company is servicing a product development program utilizing Agrico Corp’s forestation program processes, and an ongoing joint-venture effort with Winport Inc. on an international land development and environmental reclamation with the goal of utilizing Earthlinc’s patented animal waste recycling and repurposing utilization.





Ron Brewer, CEO, states: "Through our Earthlinc Environmental Division, RJD Green will continue its pursuit of contracting for their environmental technology services, while continuing efforts in developing additional proprietary environmental products and services. As equity partner relationships are procured, RJD will focus on active sales efforts and acquisition of one or more companies operating in green environmental efforts."





Merger and Acquisition





RJD Green has forged an acquisition model of acquiring smaller add-on products and services that offer proven profitability and growth capability. The goal is to reach $10,000,000 or greater annual revenue. Once this growth is completed, RJD can move forward in completion of two or more substantive acquisitions of $5,000,000 to $10,000,000. Procuring appropriate, non-dilutive acquisition funding has been the source of great consternation for RJD’s management and shareholders.





RJD Green is currently engaged in ongoing efforts to cement funding relationships that afford not only the ability to complete an acquisition, but also give RJD deal structure that does not require all existing cash-flow of the acquisition for debt service and is non-dilutive for our shareholders.





Attractive acquisition opportunities are in place at this time, however RJD will maintain stringent cash-flow to acquisition value ratios necessary to create the best surety and returns for our equity partner participants, and our shareholders as we move forward this year.

RJD Green 2023 Calendar Year Financial Snapshot / 2022 Calendar Year Financial Snapshot

Profit and Loss

Revenue $5,393,968 $5,279,129

Cost of Goods 3,197,607 3,325,295

Gross Profit $2,196,361 $1,953,834

G&A 1,561,463 1,593,555

Net Operating Profit $ 635,144 $ 360,279

Net Profit $ 847,986 407,320

EBITDA $ 969,617 $ 569,706

Balance Sheets

Current Assets $2,201,928

Long-term Assets 533,985

Total Assets $2,735,913

Liabilities and Assets

Current Liabilities $ 270,309

Long-term Liabilities -

We will continue to update our investors with progress reports in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.





We have accomplished a great deal in creating the groundwork and solid financial platform for growth. We are targeting acquisitions that meet our growth criteria and priced within appropriate cash-flow leverage. Our focus is to continue building a stable company with rapid growth potential, and we remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all RJD Green stakeholders.





We very much appreciate your support and interest in our continued growth efforts.





Sincerely,

Ron Brewer

CEO, RJD Green, Inc.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.





Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In the evaluation of such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Ron Brewer, CEO

918 551 7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Kenneth Quist, Public Relations

918 261 8126

thekwister@aol.com

News Source: NewMediaWire