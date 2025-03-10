|
10.03.2025 12:14:15
EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase
|
EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
Brescia, March 10, 2025 – Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase resolved on January 21, 2025, by the Board of Directors in execution of the delegation granted to it, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of November 2, 2023. The company has received subscriptions for a total of 598,380 new ordinary shares, of which 5,301 were subscribed during the option period and 593,079 during the placement to third parties, for a total consideration of €1,196,760.00.
The new share capital of Rigsave S.p.A., which will be registered for certification with the Companies Register in compliance with Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and will be filed with the Companies Register of Brescia within the legal terms, amounts to €488,657.06, divided into 3,191,364 ordinary shares, with no expressed nominal value.
Contacts:
Rigsave S.p.A.
info@rigsave.com
+39 3392246507
+39 0303756520
10.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rigsave S.p.A.
|Corso Zanardelli, 38
|25121 Brescia
|Italy
|E-mail:
|info@rigsave.com
|Internet:
|www.rigsave.com
|ISIN:
|IT0005526295
|WKN:
|A3D8N4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2098010
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2098010 10.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa
|
12:14
|EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase (EQS Group)
|
19.02.25
|EQS-News: End of the Option Period of the Capital Increase – amendment to the press release dated 12 February 2025. (EQS Group)
|
12.02.25
|EQS-News: End of the Option Period of the Capital Increase (EQS Group)
|
27.01.25
|EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. Strengthens Its Capital to Seize New Growth Opportunities (EQS Group)
|
16.12.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, sell (EQS Group)
|
18.10.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, sell (EQS Group)
|
18.10.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, sell (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Mr. Salvatore Gervasi, sell (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Rigsave S.P.A. Az nominativa
Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊
Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Montag ab. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen zu Wochenbeginn kein klares Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}