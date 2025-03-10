EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase

EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase



Brescia, March 10, 2025 – Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase resolved on January 21, 2025, by the Board of Directors in execution of the delegation granted to it, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of November 2, 2023. The company has received subscriptions for a total of 598,380 new ordinary shares, of which 5,301 were subscribed during the option period and 593,079 during the placement to third parties, for a total consideration of €1,196,760.00.

The new share capital of Rigsave S.p.A., which will be registered for certification with the Companies Register in compliance with Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and will be filed with the Companies Register of Brescia within the legal terms, amounts to €488,657.06, divided into 3,191,364 ordinary shares, with no expressed nominal value.

Contacts:

Rigsave S.p.A.

info@rigsave.com

+39 3392246507

+39 0303756520