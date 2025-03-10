Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rigsave Aktie [Valor: 124717283 / ISIN: IT0005526295]
10.03.2025 12:14:15

EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase

Rigsave
3.50 EUR 4.17%
EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase

10.03.2025 / 12:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brescia, March 10, 2025 – Rigsave S.p.A. announces that it has completed the capital increase resolved on January 21, 2025, by the Board of Directors in execution of the delegation granted to it, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of November 2, 2023. The company has received subscriptions for a total of 598,380 new ordinary shares, of which 5,301 were subscribed during the option period and 593,079 during the placement to third parties, for a total consideration of €1,196,760.00.

The new share capital of Rigsave S.p.A., which will be registered for certification with the Companies Register in compliance with Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and will be filed with the Companies Register of Brescia within the legal terms, amounts to €488,657.06, divided into 3,191,364 ordinary shares, with no expressed nominal value.

Contacts:

Rigsave S.p.A.

info@rigsave.com

+39 3392246507

+39 0303756520

 

 


10.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
E-mail: info@rigsave.com
Internet: www.rigsave.com
ISIN: IT0005526295
WKN: A3D8N4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2098010

 
End of News EQS News Service

2098010  10.03.2025 CET/CEST

