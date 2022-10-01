Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'268 1.4%  SPI 13'166 1.5%  Dow 28'726 -1.7%  DAX 12'114 1.2%  Euro 0.9672 1.0%  EStoxx50 3'318 1.2%  Gold 1'661 0.0%  Bitcoin 19'178 0.6%  Dollar 0.9886 0.1%  Öl 87.9 -1.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie [Valor: 1060617 / ISIN: DE0007203705]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.10.2022 10:52:51

EQS-News: Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner
59.63 CHF 11.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

01.10.2022 / 10:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Richard Roy Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE

Heidelberg, October 1st, 2022 In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE appointed Richard Roy from among its members as the new Chairman of the Board. Richard Roy succeeds Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, who stepped down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022. SNP would like to thank Mr Heinrich for his great commitment to the company during his time as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With Richard Roy, a manager who is extremely experienced both in SNP's industry and in administrative and supervisory board topics is taking over as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was, among other things, Chairman of the Executive Board of Microsoft Germany and responsible worldwide for the Microsoft OEM and SME business, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swisscom AG and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the German IXOS AG.

In addition to Richard Roy, the Board of Directors continues to include Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger as Deputy Chairman, Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten and Sebastian Reppegather. Richard Roy comments: "My focus is to continue, together with my colleagues on the Board of Directors, the work started after our election last year to move SNP forward."

 

Contact person at SNP:

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 62216425-637
E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com


01.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1454855

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454855  01.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454855&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
28.05.21 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.01.21 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy Warburg Research
20.11.20 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy Warburg Research
02.11.20 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold Warburg Research
02.11.20 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

30.09.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
30.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
30.09.22 Ryanair dreht an der Preisschraube
30.09.22 Börsentag Zürich: Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2022
30.09.22 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherungen gesucht
30.09.22 Bitcoin Kurs weiter unter 20.000 Dollar – Notenbanken im Blick
30.09.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Neues Jahrestief / Bayer - Zurück auf den Ausgangspunkt
30.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
29.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 25.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.09.22 BoE sorgt für neue Impulse
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'696.56 17.37 3SSMFU
Short 10'900.85 12.89 2SSMSU
Short 11'261.87 8.83 USSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'267.55 30.09.2022 17:31:51
Long 9'762.57 16.94 S2BMIU
Long 9'599.92 13.39 VSSMDU
Long 9'168.80 8.61 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Aktie steigt: Schweizer Nationalbank vollzieht Kehrtwende und verkaufte im zweiten Quartal Franken in Millionenhöhe
ABB-Aktie im Plus: ABB muss Rückstellungen für Rechtsfall in Südafrika aus 2015 bilden - Hitachi Energy-Beteiligung verkauft
Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch: SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen geben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Heizöl und Diesel wird immer teurer: Energie-Experte rechnet mit weiteren Preissteigerungen
Nouriel Roubini sagt schwere Rezession voraus - S&P 500 könnte um 40 Prozent einbrechen
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar wieder etwas nach - Zum Franken stärker
Leitzinsanhebungen und starker US-Dollar setzen Goldpreis unter Druck - Newcore Gold-CEO erwartet "aggressive Bewegung nach oben"
Cembra-Aktie gewinnt: Cembra übernimmt mit Byjuno einen Anbieter für Bezahllösungen auf Rechnung
Darum legt der Euro nach seinen Fall auf einen 20-jährigen Tiefstand wieder zu - zum Franken unter Druck
Nike-Aktie mit heftigen Verlusten: Gewinn von Nike geht zurück - Hohe Kosten und starker Dollar belasten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit