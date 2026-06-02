ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie 152806169 / AT100ASTA001
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02.06.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Results of the Third Annual General Meeting of ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Results of the Third Annual General Meeting of ASTA Energy Solutions AG
The third Annual General Meeting of ASTA Energy Solutions AG was held on June 1, 2026, as an in-person event at the InterContinental Hotel in Vienna. The shareholders of ASTA Energy Solutions AG approved all resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting.
Following the presentation of the annual financial statements together with the management report, the report of the Supervisory Board of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, and the consolidated financial statements together with the Group management report of the ASTA Group, the Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions submitted by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. In doing so, the shareholders confirmed the company’s successful performance during the 2025 financial year, which was characterized by positive operational development and significant strategic progress. The positive development of the financial year is also reflected in the Management Board’s outlook. Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA, stated:"2025 demonstrated that ASTA is very well positioned to sustainably benefit from the structural growth drivers of electrification and the energy transition. With our strong international presence, high operational excellence, and targeted investments in capacity expansion and innovation, we have established a solid foundation for further profitable growth. We therefore look confidently toward 2026 and expect to continue our successful growth trajectory."
Overview of the Resolutions Adopted
Appropriation of Profits
Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the 2025 Financial Year
Appointment of the Auditor for 2026
Resolution on the Remuneration Policy
Press Contact:
Investor-Relations Contact:
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2632 700
|E-mail:
|office@astagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|AT100ASTA001
|WKN:
|A4214T
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2337440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337440 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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