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ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie 152806169 / AT100ASTA001

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02.06.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: Results of the Third Annual General Meeting of ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions
72.80 EUR 1.11%
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EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Results of the Third Annual General Meeting of ASTA Energy Solutions AG

02.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results of the Third Annual General Meeting of ASTA Energy Solutions AG

The third Annual General Meeting of ASTA Energy Solutions AG was held on June 1, 2026, as an in-person event at the InterContinental Hotel in Vienna. The shareholders of ASTA Energy Solutions AG approved all resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

Following the presentation of the annual financial statements together with the management report, the report of the Supervisory Board of ASTA Energy Solutions AG, and the consolidated financial statements together with the Group management report of the ASTA Group, the Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions submitted by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. In doing so, the shareholders confirmed the company’s successful performance during the 2025 financial year, which was characterized by positive operational development and significant strategic progress. The positive development of the financial year is also reflected in the Management Board’s outlook. Dr. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA, stated:"2025 demonstrated that ASTA is very well positioned to sustainably benefit from the structural growth drivers of electrification and the energy transition. With our strong international presence, high operational excellence, and targeted investments in capacity expansion and innovation, we have established a solid foundation for further profitable growth. We therefore look confidently toward 2026 and expect to continue our successful growth trajectory."

Overview of the Resolutions Adopted

Appropriation of Profits
The shareholders approved the appropriation of the net retained earnings reported in the annual financial statements of ASTA Energy Solutions AG for the 2025 financial year.

Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the 2025 Financial Year
The shareholders approved the discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year.

Appointment of the Auditor for 2026
The Annual General Meeting appointed KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Vienna, as statutory auditor and group auditor, as well as auditor of the (consolidated) sustainability reporting for the 2026 financial year.

Resolution on the Remuneration Policy
The remuneration policy was approved by the Annual General Meeting.


 

Press Contact:
Mag. Jürgen Beilein
Phone: +43 664 831 2 841
E-Mail: Juergen.beilein@astagroup.com

Investor-Relations Contact:
Christoph Rainer
Phone: +43 664 808 055 00
E-Mail: christoph.rainer@astagroup.com


About ASTA Energy Solutions AG
ASTA Energy Solutions AG is an internationally active industrial company headquartered in Oed, Austria, with a history spanning more than 210 years. Around 1,400 employees work for the ASTA Group at six locations in Europe, Asia, and South America. ASTA develops and manufactures high-precision solutions for system-critical applications in high-performance energy technology. These solutions help to increase efficiency, reduce energy losses, and ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical energy. The areas of application range from energy generation and transmission to forward-looking mobility solutions. In the 2024 fiscal year, the ASTA Group generated sales of around 643 million euros. As a long-standing and reliable partner, ASTA works with leading international technology companies, including Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, Andritz, and GE Vernova.

Sustainability is firmly anchored in the company's strategy. Through integrated recycling processes and the development of circular material solutions, ASTA is playing a pioneering role in promoting a resource-efficient, energy-optimized, and ecologically responsible industry, thereby making an active contribution to the global energy transition.

www.astagroup.com


02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Phone: +43 2632 700
E-mail: office@astagroup.com
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de
ISIN: AT100ASTA001
WKN: A4214T
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2337440

 
End of News EQS News Service

2337440  02.06.2026 CET/CEST

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