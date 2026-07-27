EQS-News: REPLOID plans acquisition of fertilizer plant in Bavaria

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover

REPLOID plans acquisition of fertilizer plant in Bavaria



27.07.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID plans acquisition of fertilizer plant in Bavaria

Advanced negotiations with two established fertilizer producers in Bavaria

First own industrial-scale production of organic and hybrid fertilizers

Supplying customers in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and Italy

Continued expansion of the southern Germany cluster

Wels, Austria – July 27, 2026 – REPLOID REGREEN GmbH (“REPLOID REGREEN”), a subsidiary of REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”), is in advanced negotiations with two established industry players to acquire a fertilizer plant in Bavaria, Germany. A decision in favor of one of the two producers is expected within the coming weeks. The acquisition would give REPLOID its first industrial-scale fertilizer production capacity, marking a key step in the company’s vertical integration – from organic residues from the food industry to marketable fertilizer products.

Southern Germany as a core market

Since the opening of the ReFarmUnit in Burghausen in March 2026, REPLOID has been steadily expanding its presence in southern Germany, particularly Bavaria. Together with regional partners, the company is actively driving the development of additional nearby sites. In REPLOID’s modular, decentralized, and highly automated insect-rearing plants (ReFarmUnits), Black Soldier Fly larvae convert residues from the regional food industry into insect protein, fat, and insect frass – the raw material for organic fertilizer production.

The planned plant puts this location strategy into practice at industrial scale: insect frass will be processed right where it is generated. What the fertilizer industry typically organizes via supply chains stretching thousands of kilometers will be brought together into a regional, closed-loop system in southern Bavaria – without intermediaries and without long transport routes.

A dedicated entity for the fertilizer business

REPLOID has already established the organizational foundation for its fertilizer operations. Through REPLOID REGREEN GmbH, the Group bundles production, development, and sales of its fertilizer activities within a dedicated company. The Managing Director is Andreas Steinbüchler, formerly Chief Commercial Officer of LAT Nitrogen GmbH and President of the Fertilizers Europe Association.

Andreas Steinbüchler, Director of Fertilizers at REPLOID Group AG and Managing Director of REPLOID REGREEN: “Europe’s nutrient supply is heavily dependent on imports whose prices no one here can influence. We are changing that with regional production – not as a niche, but at industrial scale. In Bavaria, we already have the feedstock and a ReFarmUnit in place, and the customers are right next door. A dedicated fertilizer plant is therefore the next logical step and we are moving on it quickly.”

Two product lines, five markets

REPLOID REGREEN plans to produce both organic fertilizers and hybrid fertilizers that combine organic nutrient carriers with mineral components. In addition to agriculture and (hobby) gardening, the company also targets professional green-space management: since July 2026, REPLOID REGREEN has been a partner of the Bavarian Football Association for organic fertilizers. From its Bavarian site, the company is ideally positioned to supply and serve customers in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.



Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu



