08.04.2025 03:22:36

EQS-News: REMSleep is in Process of Signing Agreement With Major Distributor

REMSleep Holdings
0.01 USD -4.35%
EQS-News: REMSleep Holdings / Key word(s): Financial
REMSleep is in Process of Signing Agreement With Major Distributor

08.04.2025 / 03:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLEARWATER, FL - April 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC:Pink RMSL) announces it is in process of closing an agreement with a major distributor. DeltaWave will be available nationwide through this major distributor. We will disclose distributor once a contract is signed. The availability of Deltawave on REMSleep website was delayed due to unexpected issues out of REMSleep’s control. The issues have been resolved, and inventory is expected to be available to REMSleep by April 25, 2025. It is our firm belief REMSleep will not experience further future delays.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make a difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC on its EDGAR website (URL:www.sec.gov)

Contact:
REMSleep Holdings, Inc.
14175 ICOT Blvd
Suite 300
Clearwater, FL 33760
Email: twood@remsleep.com
Phone: 912-590-2001

 

News Source: Remsleep Holdings

08.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Remsleep Holdings
United States
ISIN: US75990A2006
EQS News ID: 2112936

 
2112936  08.04.2025 CET/CEST