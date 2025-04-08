|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
08.04.2025 03:22:36
EQS-News: REMSleep is in Process of Signing Agreement With Major Distributor
|
EQS-News: REMSleep Holdings
/ Key word(s): Financial
CLEARWATER, FL - April 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC:Pink RMSL) announces it is in process of closing an agreement with a major distributor. DeltaWave will be available nationwide through this major distributor. We will disclose distributor once a contract is signed. The availability of Deltawave on REMSleep website was delayed due to unexpected issues out of REMSleep’s control. The issues have been resolved, and inventory is expected to be available to REMSleep by April 25, 2025. It is our firm belief REMSleep will not experience further future delays.
About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC on its EDGAR website (URL:www.sec.gov)
Contact:
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Remsleep Holdings
08.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Remsleep Holdings
|United States
|ISIN:
|US75990A2006
|EQS News ID:
|2112936
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2112936 08.04.2025 CET/CEST
